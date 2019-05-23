Mark Rudan unveiled as Western United coach

Former Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan will lead Western United in their first season in the A-League.

Western United have finally unveiled Mark Rudan as their inaugural manager following months of speculation that he would lead the A-League club.

Rudan parted ways with Wellington Phoenix earlier this month and has signed a three-year deal.

“It’s an opportunity that couldn’t be passed up. To have a blank piece of paper to create what you want … there’s going to be some bumps on the way but I’m more than confident we’ll see those through,” he said.

