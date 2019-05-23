Mark Rudan unveiled as Western United coach

Graham Arnold unveils Socceroos squad full of fresh faces for South Korea friendly
Graham Arnold will take an inexperienced Socceroos squad to face South Korea in next month’s friendly in Busan as preparations for 2022 World Cup qualifying ramp up.
Former Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan will lead Western United in their first season in the A-League.
Western United have finally unveiled Mark Rudan as their inaugural manager following months of speculation that he would lead the A-League club.
Rudan parted ways with Wellington Phoenix earlier this month and has signed a three-year deal.
“It’s an opportunity that couldn’t be passed up. To have a blank piece of paper to create what you want … there’s going to be some bumps on the way but I’m more than confident we’ll see those through,” he said.
MORE TO COME
© AAP
Graham Arnold will take an inexperienced Socceroos squad to face South Korea in next month’s friendly in Busan as preparations for 2022 World Cup qualifying ramp up.
Melbourne Victory lost their final Asian Champions League match 3-1
It’s been four months since the Socceroos bowed out of the Asian Cup in a disappointing performance, so now coach Graham Arnold rightfully wishes to use the friendly against South Korea to build his squad depth ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held with 32 participating teams and not an expanded 48 teams, organisers FIFA say.
It’s fair to say that, for two seasons in a row now, the best A-League side across the whole season hasn’t been crowned champions.
Youth. It’s a word that divides football fans and officials from the Premier League to Victorian State League Four.
While most other codes have reached peak saturation, football in Australia is growing.
Western United have signed a trio of promising youngsters for their debut in the A-League next season.
In case you missed it, the name and colours of the A-League’s newest team were officially confirmed early on Thursday morning.