Mark Rudan unveiled as Western United coach
AAP
3 hours ago
3
3

Former Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan will lead Western United in their first season in the A-League.

Western United have finally unveiled Mark Rudan as their inaugural manager following months of speculation that he would lead the A-League club.

Rudan parted ways with Wellington Phoenix earlier this month and has signed a three-year deal.

“It’s an opportunity that couldn’t be passed up. To have a blank piece of paper to create what you want … there’s going to be some bumps on the way but I’m more than confident we’ll see those through,” he said.

MORE TO COME

© AAP

3
