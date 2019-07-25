Morris: Undisciplined Fifita is getting better all the time

Cronulla coach John Morris has launched an impassioned defence of suspended star Andrew Fifita by pointing to his huge improvement in discipline this NRL season.

Morris revealed Fifita was quick to apologise to his teammates after shoulder charging a Warriors player off the ball late in their last-start loss in Wellington.

Not only did his brain snap cost the Sharks two points last week, Fifita’s hit also resulted in a one-game suspension as he team pursues a berth in the top-eight.

“He apologised to the team and he understood it was a huge moment in the game,” Morris said.

“We also gave away two other penalties that led to two points. But it was a big moment in the game. He’s disappointed he let the team down.”

It is the second time this year Fifita has been banned due to foul play, he had just returned from a three-game absence for a crusher tackle.

However Morris is adamant the two incidents should be taken in isolation by arguing Fifita has cleaned up his act on the field this season.

Not only has he more than halved the 33 penalties he conceded last year, but Fifita’s five errors are well down on his 16 from 2018.

In 2017, he committed 18 penalties and 24 errors.

“He’s had two bad penalties, or trips to the judiciary and a suspension,” Morris said.

“He just went out of the system there and it was unwarranted what he did. He knows that he stuffed up there, but he’s actually been working real hard on his discipline.

“For instance he’s only given away 13 penalties this year. Last year he gave away 33. He got it wrong with the crusher tackle and on the weekend he got it wrong.

“But in the main he’s working real hard and his discipline is better than where it was this time last year.

“His errors are better this time than where it was last year but he’s not happy with his game at the moment.

“I think having a week off will allow him to refocus and hopefully get the best out of him the next six weeks when he comes back.”

Braden Hamlin-Uele will make the first start of his career when he deputises for Fifita in Thursday’s clash with North Queensland at PointsBet Stadium.