Rugby league history: The all-time great alphabet teams – Letter Y

In our search for the winner of the Alphabet Cup we come to Team Y. There’s some speed out wide and a couple of representative forwards, but they are going to struggle.

Click here to read the previous articles in the series.

1. Nick Youngquest (goalkicker)

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Years active: 2003–12

Clubs: Cronulla, St George, Penrith, Canterbury, Gateshead (UK), Crusaders (UK), Castleford (UK)

Club games: 114 (62 tries, 17 goals)

Nickname: Youngy

Nick Youngquest has had an interesting career. He joined Cronulla in 2003 and played his first five games on the wing. The following year saw him at St George, where he played another ten games on the wing over two seasons, scoring six tries. The 2006 and 2007 seasons had Youngquest at the Panthers for 18 games over two years at wing, centre and fullback, scoring nine tries and kicking 15 goals.

The 2008 season saw him at his fourth NRL club, the Bulldogs, where he played fullback for four games, scoring one try. After six years and only 37 appearances and despite a pretty good try-scoring rate Youngquest’s career looked to be winding down.

He moved to England and got a gig firstly with French team the Pia Donkeys and then with the Gateshead Welsh team in the second-division Championship. In 2010 he joined the Crusaders Super League team and played 27 games, scoring nine tries as the club snuck into the semi-finals.

Never one to stay put, Youngquest then joined Castleford for 2011, scoring 12 tries in only 14 games as the club just missed the finals. He scored another 16 tries the following year but the club finished poorly and Youngquest finished up.

Eight clubs in ten years and 62 tries in 114 games. A solid if unsettled career.

But Youngquest also had a part-time modelling career alongside his rugby league duties, and in 2012 he retired to pursue this full-time and live in New York, where he has appeared in advertising campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and the Invictus men’s fragrance. He has also returned to Sydney to share the catwalk with Jennifer Hawkins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also coached the semi-professional Brooklyn Kings rugby league team, is an accredited yoga teacher and has run the New York Marathon.

An interesting career indeed.

2. Jharal Yow Yeh

Years active: 2009–12

Clubs: Brisbane

Club games: 60 (33 tries)

Representative career: Tests: 3. Queensland: 3

What might have been. Jharal Yow Yeh was well on his way to rugby league superstar status when he was cut down by an horrific leg injury that ended his career early in only his fourth year in top grade.

By the time his playing career ended at only 23 years old Yow Yeh had already scored 33 tries and had played in two preliminary finals. He had also won a State of Origin series and scored a try in each of his three international appearances.

Yow Yeh’s breakout year was 2011. He was picked for the Anzac Test before he had played for Queensland and scored a try on debut. Later that season he was selected for Queensland and scored a try in each of their two wins. In November he played two Tests during the Four Nations series, scoring a try in each game. He was named the Rugby League International Federation rookie of the year.

By April the following year Yow Yeh’s career was over. He returned briefly for Norths in the Brisbane competition but only lasted a few games before announcing his retirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Fred Yanz Snr

Years active: 1922–28

Clubs: Western Suburbs

Club games: 42 (12 tries)

Fred Yanz Snr was a centre for Wests during the 1920s. His best year was 1923, when he scored seven tries in 15 games and was selected for Metropolis for three games, beating Orange and NSW Country but losing to a star-studded Queensland side.

4. Norman Young

Years active: 1944–51

Clubs: Canterbury, Armidale (NSW Country)

Club games (NSWRL): 39 (16 tries)

Norm Young played three seasons of first-grade league with Canterbury from 1944 until 1947. He was part of the Berries 1947 grand final side that lost to Balmain.

Later in his career he played in Armidale, and he represented Northern Division against the touring French in 1951.

5. Nick Yakich

Years active: 1960–66

Clubs: Manly

Club games: 74 (52 tries)

Representative career: NSW: 4

Nick Yakich was one of the game’s fastest ever players. A five-time Australian beach sprint champion, Yakich scored 52 tries in only 74 games for the Sea Eagles before his career was cut short by injury.

In an era of great wingers Yakich was unlucky to play only four games for New South Wales in 1965. He scored four tries in those games, including a double on debut, and he was selected for Australia’s tour of New Zealand. However, he didn’t play any Tests on tour, placed behind Ken Irvine and Michael Cleary, possibly the only two wingers in history who may have been quicker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yakich retired after a serious knee injury in 1966.

6. Fred Yakich

Years active: 1963–66

Clubs: Manly

Club games: 39 (14 tries)

Nick’s brother Fred also played for Manly in the 1960s, from 1961 to 1969 in all grades. He was normally a centre, but I’m short of halves and he was listed at halfback for the club’s 1966 minor semi-final win over Newtown, where Yakich scored a try in the one-point victory.

7. Phil Young

Years active: 1972–77

Clubs: Canterbury, Newtown

club games: 82 (11 tries)

Phil Young played halfback for Canterbury in the 1970s as well as a final season with Newtown. He scored 11 tries in his career.

Young was in and out of first grade during his career, often depending on the fitness of others such as Tim Pickup. Young won third and reserve-grade premierships with the Bulldogs in 1971 and 1972 respectively. He played in first-grade semi-finals in 1973 and 1975 but was in reserve grade when the club reached the 1974 grand final.

8. Craig Young (captain)

Honours: Dally M prop of the year 1980 and 1985, nominated for ARL hall of fame 2018

Years active: 1977–88

Clubs: St George

Club games: 234 (11 tries)

Representative career: Tests: 20, NSW: 10

Nickname: Albert

Craig Young was a tough as nails prop for St George and Australia and is the standout player in this side. Young played 234 games for the Dragons, winning two premierships and was a long-time captain of the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After choosing rugby league over a promising association football career Young won a grand final with St George in his first season as a 20-year-old. At 22 Young was made captain of the club and led them in their 1979 grand final victory over Canterbury. He was also captain in 1985 when the Dragons lost a grand final to Canterbury.

Young was selected for the 1978 Kangaroos tour and played all five Tests, being named player of the tour. For the next four years he was recognised as the best prop in the game. In 1979 he debuted for New South Wales and played in Australia’s Ashes whitewash over Great Britain. Young was part of the very first State of Origin game and played another four after that. He also went on a second Kangaroos tour with the 1982 Invincibles, playing five of the six Tests on tour.

Young’s father, Bob, represented Australia in association football.

Gary Jack, as per rugbyleagueopinions.com, said, “Just tough, just tough. When you played against the toughest guys – the Sorensen brothers Kurt and Dane or Kevin Tamati – he was a cornerstone of the side”.

9. William Young

Years active: 1923–26

Clubs: Glebe

Club games: 20 (three tries)

This was a tough one, with four available hookers or utility players who had each played around 20 first-grade games, and I needed Dean Young in the back row. The spot goes to Bill Young of Glebe courtesy of the club finishing third twice in the three years that he played first grade. The other candidates played for weaker clubs.

Young made five appearances in 1923, all at hooker, for three wins. He made a further three appearances the following year and scored a double against Easts. After a year away from first grade he made 12 appearances in 1926.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also represented Glebe in the City Cup in 1923 when the club made it to the final, losing to Balmain.

10. Charles York

Years active: 1922–28

Clubs: Queanbeyan

Representative career: Tests: 2; NSW: 4

Charles York played for Queanbeyan in 1928. From there he was selected for New South Wales for four games. Through May and June York played for NSW three times against England for two wins, scoring a try.

He must have made an impression because York was selected in the second row for Australia for the first two Tests of the 1928 home Ashes series. This was as part of an all-star pack that would have been difficult to break into – Herb Steinohrt, Arthur ‘Snowy’ Justice, Dan Dempsey, George Treweek and Vic Armbruster made up the rest of the pack. Australia lost both Tests and York was relegated to a non-playing reserve for the third match.

Afterwards York joined New South Wales on a tour of northern NSW, where they lost to Northern Division.

11. Colin York

Years active: 1923–32

Clubs: Yass, Queanbeyan, Newcastle, Nowra (NSW)

Representative career: NSW: 9

Nickname: Yic

Colin York was a forward from South West NSW who represented New South Wales. There could be some confusion with Charles York above as they came from the same area around the same time. He commenced his career with Yass in 1923 but he first came to representative notice in 1928.

Over the next three years he played for Southern Division, NSW Country and New South Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1928 York played for Southern Division under the great five eighth Eric Weissel. Southern Division lost to the touring Eastern Suburbs Club, with York scoring a try. He was selected for Country and they defeated City in the annual clash, leading to York being selected for NSW for all four matches that year against a star-studded Queensland side, the Maroons winning three games.

In 1929 York was again selected for Southern Division, this time against St George, and Country, losing twice to City. He was called up for the second interstate match that year, beating the Queenslanders. He toured with the state side, appearing in wins against North West NSW and Central and North Queensland.

In 1930 he again played for Southern Division, this time against Souths, as well as a Newcastle representative side and also the touring New Zealand side. York was again picked for one interstate match, losing this time. In that year he also played for the ‘Rest of Australia’ against the Kangaroos. His final representative appearance was for Newcastle against the touring English in 1932.

The Colin York shield is presented to the best and fairest player in the Canberra Raiders Cup Youth League.

12. Isaah Yeo

Years active: 2014 – present

Clubs: Penrit

Club games (to 2018): 108 (15 tries)

Nickname: Yo-ee

Isaah Yeo is a barnstorming second-rower for Penrith. To the end of 2018 he has played 108 matches for the club, scoring 15 tries. Unfortunately his 2019 year has been cut short due to a shoulder surgery.

After winning the National Youth Competition in 2013 Yeo debuted in the first round of 2014. He returned to first grade in Round 9 and has been in the Panther’s first 17 ever since.

In 2014 Yeo was selected for NSW Residents and scored a try in their loss to Queensland residents. In 2016 he was selected for NSW Country and played in their loss to City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeo has played finals with the club in each of the past three years and scored a try in the Panther’s one-point loss to St George in the 2018 semi-final.

In 2018 Yeo captained the side in James Maloney’s absence and his consistency and quality was rewarded with him being named the club’s player of the year.

13. Dean Young

Years active: 2003–12

Clubs: St George

Club games: 209 (19 tries)

Representative career: Tests: 1; NSW: 1

The son of famous Dragon Craig Young, Dean Young also became a St George stalwart with both father and son playing over 200 games for the club.

Playing primarily in the back row or sometimes at hooker, Young became one of the most respected players at the club, coming back from numerous injuries to be part of the 2010 grand final-winning team, scoring a try as they defeated the Roosters and broke a 31-year premiership drought.

Young represented Country that year and scored two tries. His continuing good form was rewarded with selection for the 2010 Four Nations. Young played one Test off the bench against New Zealand.

In 2011 Young finally received a State of Origin call-up, playing Game 1 at hooker. Chronic knee problems forced his premature retirement at only 28. As per the Sydney Morning Herald, he said upon retirement, “I’ve given everything. I’ve done more than I’ve anticipated in the game”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young is also remembered for being on the end of a brutal shoulder charge from Greg Inglis that possibly contributed to the tackle being banned from the game.

Bench

14. Fred Yanz Jnr

Wests; 1944–48

Centre. Scored 29 tries in only 37 appearances for the Magpies.

15. Bill Yeomans

St George, Maitland (NSW); 1960–65

Winger. Long-time captain of the St George reserve grade side but could not break into the champion team. He was captain-coach for Maitland as they won the Newcastle rugby league competition in 1965.

16. Kevin Yow Yeh

Redcliffe, Balmain; 1964–73

A speedy winger who won a premiership with Redcliffe in 1965 and was their best and fairest the previous year. He followed fellow Roma and Redcliffe player Artie Beetson to Balmain and played in their 1966 grand final loss to St George. He tragically died of a heart attack in a North Queensland watch house in 1975.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arthur Beetson, as per the Queensland Times, said, “Every time he got the ball he would bring the crowd to its feet. What a crowd magnet he was”.

17. Grant Young

South Queensland Crushers, Auckland, London Broncos (UK); 1995–99; Tests: 6 (NZ)

Prop. Played 33 largely unsuccessful games for the Crushers plus nine for the Warriors. Moved to England and played 30 games for the London Broncos, including the 1998 Challenge Cup semi-final.

Honourable mentions

There aren’t many. Peter Young was a prop who played 41 games for Wests in the 1970s. Lou Yanz played 35 games for the Magpies in the 1920s as a second rower. Luke Yates played 25 games for the Knights in 2017 and 2018 and has moved to the London Broncos.

And there you have the Y Team. The forwards are relatively strong and they have two international wingers, but there’s not a lot there.

Next time we look at the combined U-X-Z Team, another challenging but interesting team to pick.