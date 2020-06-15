Where will Mad Madge wield the axe next?

The Wests Tigers broke their win-loss-win sequence by completing back-to-back losses on Saturday night at Campbelltown.

While they showed some real ticker in the first stanza, it was more of the black and golds we’ve come to expect in the second half, with handling errors and silly passes early in the tackle count proving costly.

Wests lead four-nil until early in the second half but Canberra ran out 14-6 winners after a couple of Russell Packer horror moments helped the Green Machine skip clear on the night.

The game was dour and physical; an intense spectacle with both teams’ effort noticeably improved on Round 4.

It will be an interesting selection meeting for the Tigers this week with Michael Maguire indicating post match that he won’t be swayed from making ruthless calls if necessary.

I am going to focus on Maguire’s team news by outlining which Tigers are in danger of the chop, who is riding on top, and who is destined to be shopped.

After Round 5, here is my summation.

In danger of the chop

Packer will miss a few weeks for his high shot in the second half and Luciano Leilua will probably be ruled out with an ankle injury. Both Luciano and brother BJ were below par in Round 5 and no doubt Maguire will be looking at his options in those positions closely this week.

Riding on top

With news that limited crowds aren’t far away, Wests Tigers fans will already be drafting up Harry Grant banners. Not since the lanky Balmain winger of the 1980s James Grant have the Tigers faithful been frantically rhyming words such as ‘ant’ and ‘plant’. The late, great Laurie Nichols would be proud of this young number nine.

Honourable mention goes to Adam Doueihi, who appears to be getting more comfortable in the fullback role with each game he plays. He was outstanding in the most recent loss.

Destined to be shopped

Captain Moses Mbye needs to lift. Injured earlier and barely sighted in the last two rounds, he only seems to pop his head up to make the odd unforced error.

It’s early days and Moses has plenty of the season left to turn it around but given his big-money deal, he’s a long way off par.

Fans could be calling ‘mbye Mbye’ if he doesn’t improve next round against the Cowboys.

