Bathurst 1000 top ten shootout TV guide, live stream: How to watch Supercars online or on TV

An innovation introduced recently, the Bathurst 1000‘s top ten grid position are now decided by the top ten shootout. You can watch it too, thanks to The Roar’s handy live streaming and TV guide.
The 2020 Bathurst 1000 top ten shootout will begin at 5:05pm (AEDT) on Saturday, October 17. The top ten finishers from yesterday’s qualifying sessions will now do a one-lap dash around Mt Panorama, with the drivers securing positioning within the top ten on the grid based on their times.
Lee Holdsworth was the best of the qualifiers yesterday, doing the lap in 2:04.0243 to score provisional pole position. He’ll go last tonight as a result.
You’ll have two options to watch the shootout on TV.
The first option is Fox Sports, who have a temporary dedicated Bathurst 1000 channel set up on Foxtel channel 506. So long as you’ve got a valid Foxtel TV subscription, you can watch their coverage all day long.
If free-to-air’s your only option – don’t worry – Channel Ten will have top ten shootout live as well.
There are plenty of live streaming options too.
The best is Kayo Sports, a streaming service that – for $25 a month – lets you stream all of Foxtel’s sporting content on your preferred device. If you’ve never used the service, you may be eligible for a free 14-day trial.
Alternatively, you can use Foxtel Now, if you want to stream more than just Foxtel’s sport, or Foxtel GO, if you’ve already got a subscription.
|Pos.
|No.
|Team
|Drivers
|Team Sponsors
|Car
|1
|5
|Ford
|Lee Holdsworth
|Tickford Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Michael Caruso
|Truck Assist
|2
|97
|Holden
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Commodore ZB
|Garth Tander
|Red Bull, Holden
|3
|17
|Ford
|Scott McLaughlin
|DJR Team Penske
|Mustang Mk.6
|Tim Slade
|Shell V-Power
|4
|6
|Ford
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Will Davison
|Monster Energy
|5
|888
|Holden
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Commodore ZB
|Craig Lowndes
|Red Bull, Holden
|6
|12
|Ford
|Fabian Coulthard
|DJR Team Penske
|Mustang Mk.6
|Tony D’Alberto
|Shell V-Power
|7
|99
|Holden
|Anton de Pasquale
|Erebus Motorsport
|Commodore ZB
|Brodie Kostecki
|Penrite
|8
|25
|Holden
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Commodore ZB
|Warren Luff
|Appliances Online
|9
|44
|Ford
|James Courtney
|Tickford Racing
|Mustang Mk.6
|Broc Feeney
|Boost Mobile
|10
|8
|Holden
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Commodore ZB
|Thomas Randle
|R+J Batteries
Note: Positions refer to order after qualifying.