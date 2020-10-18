VOTE: Wallabies Bledisloe 2 DIY player ratings vs New Zealand

The All Blacks have drawn first blood in the 2020 Bledisloe Cup, defeating the Wallabies 27-7 at Eden Park.

As always after an Australian Test match, we want you to tell us how each of the Wallabies fared in the Bledisloe 2 defeat.

Harry Wilson was excellent on debut last week, but was he as good at number eight this time around? Did Ned Hanigan justify his inclusion in the side? How did the unchanged backline rate? Were Jordan Petaia and Liam Wright worthy additions to the bench? And how about Brandon Paenga-Amosa in his first game against the Kiwis?

And if you need a general guide to each of the scores you can hand out, well…

1.Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.

So go on, enter your player ratings in the form below and we’ll have the results out tomorrow.