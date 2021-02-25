Brisbane Olympics as good as a done deal: Coates

Brisbane has taken a huge step towards staging the 2032 Olympic Games after being chosen as the IOC’s preferred partner to host the event.

Australian Olympic chief John Coates says Brisbane’s bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games is as good as a done deal after it was awarded exclusive negotiation rights.

The Olympics and Paralympics are set to return to Australia after Brisbane, and the state of Queensland, was installed as the preferred bidder for the event by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at an executive committee meeting.

Numerous other cities including Budapest, Istanbul and Doha had previously flagged interest in hosting the 2032 Games.

But the Australian bid has long been considered favourite and is now the sole candidate.

“Yeah – not bad eh!” Coates told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

Brisbane now has to go through some formalities before the IOC makes a host city announcement by 2024.

“We attempt to go through some formal processes now and then go back to the IOC and they can put it to a full vote of the session where we will be the only candidate,” Coates said.

Brisbane, if negotiations conclude successfully, would be the third Australian city to host the Games after Melbourne had the honour in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Coates said staging the Olympics would essentially cost Queensland nothing, with the IOC promising about $2.5 billion and further costs covered by sponsorships and ticket sales.

“The operating costs for these games is about $4.5 billion. The IOC contributes $2.5 billion,” Coates said.

“One billion you would get in ticketing and one billion in national sponsorship. These games break even.”

IOC president Thomas Bach said Brisbane “proposes sustainable Games in line with the region’s long-term strategy and using primarily existing and temporary venues”.

Coates said the majority of venues were already set.

“In our case we have 85 to 90 per cent in that category and 10 per cent planned to coincide with the growth of Queensland over the next 11 years,” he said.

Asked if Brisbane could host a better Games than those of Sydney more than a decade ago, Coates was very diplomatic.

“Every Games is different,” he said.

“And the important thing is it’s going to be a great stimulus for this city, this country, this state and a wonderful stimulus for sport.

“All the kids out there have now got to get into sport and so they’re dreaming of being an Olympian in ’32.”

A report in February forecast the south-east Queensland bid would deliver a $36 billion windfall for the state.

Bach said the decision to make Brisbane it’s preferred partner was “was not a decision against anybody”.

“The commitment of Australia and Oceania to Olympic sports has grown remarkably since the fantastic Olympic Games Sydney 2000,” he said.

“This is why we see such strong public support.

“We decided to seize an opportunity to take to the next stage our discussions about returning 32 years later.”

