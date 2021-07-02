Darren Coleman’s not the Messiah, he’s just bloody good

Darren Coleman’s acceptance of the poisoned chalice which is the NSW Waratahs has been met with resounding applause and fanfare.

He is seen by many as the Messiah of NSW Rugby, having gained experience across a 20-year coaching career, most notably rapidly resurrecting the fortunes of Warringah and Gordon in the Shute Shield.

He brings overseas coaching experience from the LA Giltinis, and the ability to rapidly transform a group of players to achieve immediate results. This can be seen in his success as the Central Coast Rays coach in the 2007 ARC competition (they won), and with Warringah and Gordon in the Shute Shield. In each role he’s been able to gather devout followers who trust in him and his vision for the future. For further proof of this, see the amount of Aussies currently playing at the LA Giltinis.

Sounds pretty Messianic to me.

The Challenge Ahead

However, I am not convinced that his appointment alone will cure the ailments of NSW Rugby, even if he does experience short-term success (which I hope he does).

If we cast our eyes back to the departure of Rob Penney, most rugby fans throughout Australia recognised that Penney was not solely to blame for the failures of the Tahs. Yes, his record was abysmal in 2021, but how much of that was he responsible for? There were actually some positive signs emerging from their 2020 campaign.

Penney inherited his player roster from the less than successful Darryl Gibson. In his first year as coach Australia was hit by a plague of biblical proportions, shutting down the competition and slashing player wages for the sustainability of the game.

Adding to the pain, the Waratahs reportedly spent $1 million under the $5.5 million salary cap, cut their operating staff down to the bone, and removed all community development officers throughout NSW (though this has been recently denied by CEO Paul Doorn). Penney and Rapp first didn’t know how much money they had to spend on players in 2021, and then had to watch as key players such as Michael Hooper, Ned Hannigan, and Rob Simmons all left for various reasons. Supposedly Penney wasn’t behind the decision to not offer other players like Jed Holloway and Karmichael Hunt new contracts either.

Issues in Australian Rugby

Now, back to Darren Coleman. If Coleman is given the financial resources and support to recruit quality players, perhaps some of the major issues of the Penney era can be addressed in terms of player recruitment and retention.

However, the appointment of a new coach doesn’t fix the systemic issues that plague NSW Rugby, and, in a broader sense, Australian rugby as a whole. Geoff Parkes wrote an excellent article about this issue .

Will a new coach change the fact that approximately 70 percent of rugby’s wealth is situated in Europe?

Will his appointment convince mid-tier players who are unlikely to make the Wallabies squad, but are incredibly valuable for Super Rugby teams, that it’s better to stay in Australia rather than be paid 2-3 times more overseas?

Will his appointment convince up-and-coming junior players not to take paid contracts at League or AFL clubs and instead toil through Shute Shield or various academics in the hope of one day being selected?

Darren Coleman – A New Hope?

Yes, Coleman’s appointment may address the disconnect between the Waratahs and the Shute Shield clubs. He may convert some rusted-on Shute Shield fans to come and watch the Waratahs, or according to some reports come and watch him!

He may also help the Tahs hold on to players who go on to enjoy successful careers elsewhere. Names such as Mack Mason, Will Miller, Will Skelton, Cameron Orr, Angus Ta’avao, Michael Wells, and Michael Ala’alatoa spring to mind.

There are all possibilities. But if you’re expecting Darren Coleman to heal the illnesses which are plaguing NSW and Australian rugby, you’ll be sorely mistaken. The issues are broader than the remit of the one Super Rugby coach.

He’s not the Messiah, he’s just bloody good.