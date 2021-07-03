Another Maroon bites the dust as Grant ruled out

The greatest ever Queensland pre-Origin side
Given that Origin is now unofficially dead, at least according to a smattering of pundits south of the border, it’s time to retreat into fond memories of the past, like this article.
Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Queensland will be without Harry Grant for State of Origin III after he failed to beat a hamstring injury.
Grant had hoped he would be able to return for the series finale, after going down a week before Game II.
But Melbourne medical staff ruled that option out on Saturday morning, informing the Maroons he would not be fit.
Melbourne have the bye in round 17, but are hoping Grant can return in their clash against Newcastle the Saturday after Game III.
Queensland opted to use Andrew McCullough as starting hooker in Game II and Ben Hunt off the bench, as they went down 26-0 in the game that handed NSW the shield.
You can follow along with all the Origin team news here.
© AAP