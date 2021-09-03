Fijian Drua will call Australia home in 2022 Super Rugby

In their first season in Super Rugby, the Fijian Drua will base themselves in Australia, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The COVID situation in Fiji combined with the logistics of international travel has meant that the side will base themselves full-time in Queensland. A number of locations are being considered with the final decision due in the next few weeks.

Along with their new home, the competition has a new name and will be known as Super Rugby Pacific with the Dura joined by fellow new boys Moana Pasifika and five teams each from New Zealand and Australia.

Fiji Rugby Chairman Conway Beg said “It will most definitely be a sacrifice for our players, coaching staff and team management…But everyone realises the massive opportunity Super Rugby Pacific presents for our players and for the future of our 15s program.”

Along with HQ logistics, the squad itself is coming together nicely with a potential squad of 38 already identified. The group will include talent from Flying Fijians internationals, Fiji sevens stars and national age-grade representatives – all of whom will be excited to mix it with the traditional Super Rugby teams in 2022.

The establishment and success of the Dura is seen by many as the crucial missing link in the Fijian rugby pathways. Fiji Rugby Union’s General Manager of High Performance, Simon Raiwalui commented:

“Traditionally, after our age group teams, such as the Under-20s and the Warriors, our players have had to search for opportunities offshore. The Drua is not only going to provide opportunities to our players but is also going to provide opportunities to our staff, and that’s a very important part of our evolution as well.”