Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant fights: How to live stream, when will it start, how does it work

WATCH: NRL 360 find humour in 'vicious' boxing presser as Hodges makes dud Origin sledge
Very little running involved in that "run at me". Justin Hodges called Paul Gallen the worst ever Origin captain and the pair clashed during…
Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Let’s get ready to rumble! And then rumble again!
The boxing event NRL State of Origin fans have been waiting for takes place on Thursday 15th September live from Nissan Arena in Brisbane.
Former NSW captain and Queensland’s public enemy number one Paul Gallen will take on two former Maroons in Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant – on the same night.
The Roar has all the information you need to watch #OriginRumble.
The night will begin with Gallen facing one of his opponents, with the second fight to take place later in the evening as the main event. Hodges and Hannant are expected to toss a coin to see who gets in the ring first.
Gallen comes into the night with 12 wins and two losses against his name, with seven by knockout. Hodges has the most experience amongst the challenges, with six fights and one loss. Hannant’s only fight was a loss against Hodges back in June.
With huge egos as well as state hatred bubbling under the surface, the fights are expected to be heated. And if Wednesday’s explosive press conference is anything to go by, boxing and rugby league fans are in for a real treat.
After Gallen informed Hannant that he would “seriously kill him” during the presser, a passing ambulance with its siren blasting in the background gave Gallen the perfect opportunity to antagonise Hodges.
“You hear the ambulance that was here?” Gallen asked.
“It’s come a couple of days early.
“It’s meant to come on Thursday. You’ll be going home in it. Make sure you kiss your kids goodnight before you go to the boxing … hopefully you wake up.”
No Limit promoter Matt Rose had to separate the pair before the scheduled fight started early.
Gallen is expected to retire should he win both fights but either Hannant or Hodges can activate a clause in their fight contracts and trigger a rematch later this year if they win.
The former Maroons will earn around $100,000 each for their fights.
The undercard starts from 7pm (AEST), 6.30pm (ACST) and 5pm (AWST) with at least an hour between Gallen’s two fights. The main fights will be over four, three-minute rounds.
Nissan Arena, Brisbane.
Apart from being at the venue the fight is available as a live stream only via pay per view on Main Event. You can click here to subscribe to watch the fights on Main Event through Foxtel and Kayo. It costs $A59.95.
Paul Gallen v Justin Hodges/Ben Hannant
Joe Goodall v Arsene Fosso
Benjamin Hussain v Lachlan Higgins
Paul Gallen v Justin Hodges/Ben Hannant
Junior Tafa v David Tuliloa
Ty Telford v Vanlalawmpuia
Jack Bowen v Renold Quinlan
Miles Zalewski v Shiva Mishra
Jalen Tait v Krishnil Mudaliar
Angel Rushton v Ange Harris
Desley Robinson v Stephanie Mfongwot