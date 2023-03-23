The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions Round 4: Favourites struggle, unforeseen top-of-the-table clash, list of stars return

Hey Roarers!

How unpredictable has the season been so far? Down is up, left is right, and black is white. The Broncos and Dolphins are unbeaten, while the Eels and Cowboys sit close to the bottom. The footy is as crazy and exciting as ever!

Let’s recap –

The Sea Eagles were pushed to the limit by the Eels during their tough 30-34 win at Brookie on Thursday night. They have secured third spot on the ladder, while the 2022 grand finalists are now sitting 0-3 which hasn’t happened since 2016.

The Cessnock Goannas did the locals proud on Friday night, but couldn’t match the might of the Dolphins, going down 36-20. Wayne Bennett and his men continue to prove their critics wrong by notching up their third straight win, while the Knights desperately wait for their troops to get back.

It never disappoints when these two meet, and last Friday night was no exception. The Roosters and the Bunnies gave us another classic to add to their book of feuds, with just the right mix of spite, hatred and argy-bargy. The tricolours hung on in the end for a 20-18 victory.

Super Saturday kicked off on the Gold Coast when the Titans took on the Storm in sweltering conditions. It was a high-scoring encounter, and the home side proved too strong for the understrength visitors, taking out a 38-34 win – their first against the Storm at home since 2013.

Let’s gone Warriors! The boys across the ditch are playing some impressive football and caused an upset in Townsville, downing the Cowboys 26-12. The Warriors look set for a solid season, while the Cowboys look to be in a spot of bother.

Side note – just like I had to say last week that racial slurs are not ok, cowardly online abuse towards a player and their family is also definitely not on. I hope Kyle Feldt, his wife, and the other Cowboys and their partners who were on the receiving end of the abhorrent abuse are ok.

Moving on, the Broncos showed us they are the real deal at Suncorp Stadium against the Dragons. After both teams were tied at 18-all with ten minutes on the clock, Brisbane powered home with a 40-18 win. Reece Walsh is on fire, and Adam Reynolds’ kicking game has just gone up to a whole new level.

The heat continued on Sunday, hitting a whopping 36 degrees out at Belmore. The Bulldogs raced out to a 20-6 lead by halftime before the Tigers clawed their way back for a grandstand finish. But the Dogs did enough to hang on for a 26-22 win.

The Raiders and the Sharks finished off the round in the nation’s capital, with Canberra looking for their first win of the season. After an entertaining first 40 minutes, the hosts led 12-10, and the scoreline had doubled exactly by the end, with the Green Machine getting the two points with a 24-20 victory.

Stuart and you legends in The Crowd tipped a solid five, Mike and I tipped four, while Mary, Paul and AJ got three right. Stuart is still in the lead on 14 with The Crowd hot on his heels with 13. Mary is in third on 11, Mike, Paul and I are tied for fourth on 10, while last year’s champion AJ is out the back on seven.

Ok, onto Round 4 – and we have some big names back on deck!

It’s the grand final rematch we have all been waiting for tonight! The Eels host the Panthers at Commbank Stadium at 8pm. A sheepish Ryan Matterson returns for the home side and will no doubt be ready to make amends. Can Parramatta finally get a win, or will a rested Penrith side get the job done?

I can’t believe I am saying this, but Friday night sees 13th vs 17th battle it out when the Storm play the Tigers at AAMI Park at 6pm. Jahrome Hughes is out, Cam Munster is back, Adam Doueihi has been moved to fullback with Brandon Wakeham to partner Luke Brooks in the halves. This one will be anyone’s guess!

Then we head up to Suncorp Stadium for the highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash between cross-town rivals the Dolphins and the Broncos at 8pm. Wayne Bennett against Kevin Walters, the new kids on the block taking on the six-time premiership-winning powerhouse – this is going to be good. Roarers, what do you make of the Felise Kaufusi suspension?

A slight change in the schedule this week, with only two games on Saturday. We start up in Townsville at 5.30pm for the second Queensland derby of the round between the Cowboys and the Titans. Reuben Cotter is a big out for a Cowboys team that are off the pace and already missing some troops – can the Titans capitalise?

Then we make our way down to Accor Stadium to see the Rabbitohs host the Sea Eagles at 7.35pm. Following on from the sad passing of South Sydney legend John Sattler this week, it’s fitting that these two clubs should meet after his inspirational heroics of leading the Rabbitohs to their 23-12 grand final win over Manly in 1970 while playing 77 minutes with a broken jaw.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are mourning the passing of Club and Rugby League legend, John Sattler, who passed away today aged 80. Rest in peace, ‘Satts’ ❤️????

Tribute: https://t.co/LJ7eVpInDM pic.twitter.com/2LyH05VAmQ — South Sydney Rabbitohs ???? (@SSFCRABBITOHS) March 20, 2023

Our first game of the newly named Super Sunday is at 2pm between the Warriors and the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium. The home side will be bolstered by the return of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jackson Ford and Josh Curran, while the Dogs will be looking to continue their good fortunes and get their third win on the trot.

The Knights will be hoping for a miracle when they host the Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium at 4pm. A few names are back on the extended bench but Jayden Brailey returns in the starting 13 for the home side, while Josh Papali’i is back for the Green Machine who will be looking for back-to-back wins.

Then Netstrata Jubilee is the place to see longtime rivals the Dragons and the Sharks finish off the round at 6.15pm. Nicho Hynes is back for the Sharks, while rumours Anthony Griffin drama are back for the Red V.

The Roosters will be enjoying their weekend off hanging down at Bondi Beach, posting some yoga poses on Instagram and then grabbing a turmeric latte for around $40.

If you would like to have a go this year, just remember to get your tips in by 5pm tonight to be counted in The Crowd’s tips.

Happy tipping everyone!

Stuart Thomas

Panthers, Storm, Broncos, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Raiders, Sharks

History says the season is effectively over for teams starting 0-4. Over to you Parramatta, beat the Panthers and stay in the race or slowly hear that premiership window closing.

Wests Tigers find themselves in a similar predicament to the Eels and are just as desperate. Risky positional changes and a backs-to-the-wall effort against the Storm will not be enough however, Melbourne with a much-needed win.

The Broncos look to have the measure of the Dolphins across the park, yet many would have said the same prior to the new team’s opening three matches. A certain suspension will hamper the Dolphins and a settled Broncos 17 should be too strong.

I’m backing the Cowboys at home for the simple fact that they are a better team than we have seen thus far, I think. Titans brave but not quite able to pinch the win in a close one.

The Rabbitohs versus Sea Eagles looks as good as any Round 4 clash, my gut says look out for Manly, yet the Bunnies have shown flashes of decent football. Souths by a point.

There does appear to be something different about the Warriors this season, and it is about time. The Dogs look daring and aggressive, yet the forwards and ball control will decide this one. New Zealand building nicely.

The Raiders were brave last weekend, despite injury problems and will back up well against a Newcastle team yet to convince anyone that they have consistent, quality football in them. Canberra’s season beginning to brighten.

Much of the football world will cite the return of Nicho Hynes as the reason Cronulla will beat St George-Illawarra in the final match of Round 4, and they may well be right. The jury is still a little out on the Dragons, I’m backing the Sharks yet with less confidence than I would like.

Mary Konstantopoulos

Eels, Storm, Broncos, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Raiders, Sharks.

I have decided that I am going to continue to tip the Parramatta Eels until they get their first win of the season. I will make no further comment about this decision at this point in time.

If you want to be brave, the Tigers are the team to tip this week. They have been disappointing in their opening three weeks, but the Storm have been severely impacted by injury especially in the halves with neither Jahrome Hughes or Cameron Munster playing. I am not brave and am tipping the Storm.

The next game should be a cracker with one team due to post their first loss of the season. I am tipping the Broncos because they have shown over the first three weeks that they can not only grind out a win, but also can score points from any part of the field. Watch me eat my words though with Wayne Bennett known to deliver masterclasses against his former clubs.

The Cowboys have been extremely disappointing without Scott Drinkwater, but I am tipping them against the Titans who have surprised me (in a good way) so far this season.

I also expect the Bunnies to bounce back against the Sea Eagles.

The next game should be exciting too, with two big improvers in 2023 up against each other. I’m tipping the Warriors at home and have really enjoyed the footy they are playing under new coach Andrew Webster. The Warriors also welcome back some key players including Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

The Sharks will beat the Dragons too and welcome back Nicho Hynes into the halves.

AJ Mithen

Panthers, Storm, Broncos, Titans, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Raiders, Sharks

Continuing to find my fitness as I work my way back to the top, here’s your winners for this week.

Penrith will continue Parramatta’s sadness on Thursday in a pretty close one cos the Panthers haven’t clicked properly in attack yet.

Melbourne over Tigers but this one might well be sneaky close.

Brisbane over the Dolphins cos Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam won’t have to worry about getting smashed late by Felise Kaufusi. Plus, they’re a better team that the Dolphins won’t be able to grind with.

I think the Titans are in better shape than the Cowboys, but we should not be surprised if the Gold Coast returns to mediocre type.

I’m yet to be really convinced by the Bunnies and I think Manly will be too fast for them.

Warriors over Dogs but that’ll be a good one too.

Your presumptive champions, the people’s team, the Canberra Raiders will travel to Newcastle and conduct a mercy killing, laying a casual 56 on their shorthanded hosts.

Cronulla really should beat teams like the Dragons if they’re half serious about achieving anything in 2023.

Paul Suttor

Panthers, Storm, Broncos, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Raiders, Sharks.

Parra are missing Shaun Lane more than they should and have been missing Ryan Matterson when they shouldn’t have been. Penrith are rested and the bye came at the perfect time for them after their hectic pre-season. Panthers by 14.

Melbourne have Cameron Munster back, the Tigers are back at the bottom and the club smells like no team spirit. Storm by 28.

The Dolphins’ depth is getting stretched with Felise Kaufusi and Jermey Marshall-King suspended and Brisbane are flying. Broncos by 10.

The Cowboys can’t keep playing this poorly although no Reuben Cotter is a concern while the Titans seem to be outkicking their coverage with their 2-1 start. Cowboys by 8.

Souths are missing several toilers in their pack both through injury and the departure of Mark Nicholls and Manly have been the form team of the comp. Sea Eagles by 2.

The Warriors keep surprising but the Bulldogs are also rising. Warriors by 4.

Newcastle are riddled with injury and posing no questions in attack while the Raiders get Josh Papalii back. Raiders by 6.

St George Illawarra don’t look as fit as they should be and the Sharks will have better direction with Nicho Hynes returning. Sharks by 7.

Mike Meehall Wood

Panthers, Storm, Broncos, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Raiders, Sharks

Tipping is the great victim of the early rounds, so I hope everyone else is struggling as badly as I am. That said, here goes nothing…

Penrith are going to pile on Parramatta’s pain this weekend. Tough for the Eels to get them off the bye, but the Panthers will walk this and it could get ugly if Parra defend as they have the past two weeks.

Storm are depleted but the Tigers are flat out rubbish, so Melbourne by plenty.

I’ll keep tipping against the Dolphins dream team, Broncos will take the Brisbane bragging rights here.

The Cowboys can’t keep on being this bad, they’ll get some form back with a win over the Titans.

My general feeling is that Souths are the best team in the comp and will win it in September, but they’re down plenty of troops. It’s at this point of the year that I’ve generally lost all faith in my Sea Eagles but they’ll keep that unbeaten record this weekend.

Warriors v Dogs could low-key be the best game of the round between two sides that are on a good trajectory. Hard to pick but as long-time readers know, I don’t tip the Warriors. Dogs to pick up the points on the road.

Knights dropped my compatriot Dom Young and will be punished by a hefty defeat to the Pom-powered Raiders. Whitehead to score.

Nicho’s back and so are the Sharks. They’ll win on Sunday night.

Danielle Smith

Panthers, Tigers, Dolphins, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Knights, Sharks

The premiers will be well-rested and ready to get the job done against a very stressed and desperate Parramatta.

I know this is crazy, and Munster is back, but something is telling me to tip the Tigers. Probably something stupid, but I’m going with it anyway.

Logic says to go with the Broncos, but if they lose it’s a huge upset, and if the Dolphins lose it’s beginner’s luck coming to an end. More pressure on Brisbane, so I’m going with Bennett.

They are not giving me much to work with, but I’m tipping the Cowboys to bounce back against the Titans.

Looking forward to this one, and while the Rabbitohs will be full of emotion, I think the Sea Eagles will get the two points.

Who would have picked a few weeks ago that the Warriors and the Dogs would be one of the games of the round?! I’m tipping Warriors at home with a lot of troops back.

I think this one will be closer than people think, but with Hynes back I think that will be the difference.

(Breathes in and out slowly). Positive vibes here, only positive vibes. As always, I’m picking my Knights.