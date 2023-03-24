'Is Peter V'landys here?' AFL fans go wild as mid-match power outage causes chaos at the Gabba

Just when you think you’ve seen everything in footy… along came Friday night at the Gabba.

In remarkable scenes, the stadium’s lights suddenly failed to plunge Melbourne and Brisbane players into darkness midway through the last quarter.

Loud bangs were heard around the Gabba as a transformer reportedly blew its fuse, with commentators scrambling to work out exactly what had happened.

OH NO! ????



The lights have gone out at the Gabba!#AFLLionsDees pic.twitter.com/626bJqjZuy — 7AFL (@7AFL) March 24, 2023

The confusion, though, was manna from heaven for AFL Twitter, which lit up (metaphorically speaking) with everything from comedy to staunch criticism of the Gabba.

GABBA FORGOT TO PAY THE BILL LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/eAytaxcUtC — Roman Mackinnon (@RomanMackinnon6) March 24, 2023

Has someone tried turning the Gabba on and off? — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) March 24, 2023

Lights out at the Gabba. Night Grand Final anyone ?????? — Michael McGuane (@MickMCG34) March 24, 2023

the gabba electricians right now have the power to do the funniest thing in human history — toby (@shaimaxeyguy) March 24, 2023

Comparisons were quickly made to a similar incident in a 1996 match between Essendon and St Kilda, where the lights failed at Victoria’s Waverley Park.

As someone who was at Waverley in 1996, where’s the creativity of this Gabba crowd? ????#afllionsdees pic.twitter.com/PVlbaF218H — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) March 24, 2023

Big question now is who is going to brave enough to nick a goal post while the lights are off at the GABBA….. pic.twitter.com/u1oNnVYQ8T — Dylan Trickey (@Dylan_Trickey) March 24, 2023

Others were instead searching for a scapegoat, with Victorian Premier Dan Andrews of course copping a mention.

I don’t know how, but clearly this is Dan Andrew’s fault. — Charlie Clausen (@CXClausen) March 24, 2023

But for many, there was only one possible culprit: NRL head honcho Peter V’landys, determined to ensure the Queensland derby match between the Brisbane Broncos and new franchise the Dolphins had no competition on Friday night.

The lights are out!



"Is Peter V'Landys here, has he cut the electricity!?"



– Gerard Whateley#AFLLionsDees — AFL Nation (@AFLNation) March 24, 2023

Peter V’Landys going above and beyond to make sure the NRL owns tonight in Brisbane. #AFLLionsDemons — Kyle Pollard (@KylePollard) March 24, 2023

Vlandys you mad genius — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) March 24, 2023

I saw Peter Vlandys walking down Stanley St with a pair of wire cutters.



Thought it was odd- I'm sure it was nothing. — Sally✌???? (@S_B_B__) March 24, 2023

Apparently Peter Vlandys spotted in the Wollongaba district a short time ago — Daniel O'Brien (@danthomasobrien) March 24, 2023

Others, though, had more serious issues on their mind.

This is the third time in recent years the Gabba has suffered a dramatic power outage.

A BBL match during the 2018/19 season was abandoned mid-game after a number of floodlights failed, while commentary systems and TV coverage were badly affected during a day’s play in the 2021/22 first Ashes Test.

It has led to concerns the stadium may need a serious upgrade to be fit for purpose by the time the 2032 Brisbane Olympics arrive.

The Olympic torch is lit at the Gabba to mark the beginning of the 2032 summer games (colourised) #afllionsdees pic.twitter.com/kee7OoTaPY — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) March 24, 2023

Unique to the Gabba, the base power is required to power the light towers… BBL match power outage in 2019, day four of Ashes Test in 2021 and now tonight.



How many more incidents before it stops becoming a freak occurrence? Ground upgrade can’t start soon enough #AFLLionsDees — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) March 24, 2023

The Gabba light towers have fused, for the second time. Didn’t the Premier say brisbane could host the Olympics tomorrow? #afllionsdees — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) March 24, 2023

This is actually a big story at the Gabba. Supposed to be primary stadium for Olympics. Lights gone on a Friday night footy match isn’t a good sign. — Simon Love (@SimoLove) March 24, 2023

The match had 60 minutes to resume before it would be prematurely ended under AFL rules; fortunately, before that threshold was reached, stadium officials had restored sufficent light for play to continue.

The Demons would surge home with five goals to none after the unscheduled break, reducing a 40-point deficit to 11 at the final siren… but surely the best thing to come out of the post-outage period was this quip from Channel Seven commentator Brian Taylor.