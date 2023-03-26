Neil Wagner: From workhorse to thoroughbred

Neil Wagner is a one-of-a-kind bowler who is admired for his ability to adapt, tenacity and unlimited energy, making him one of the great first-change bowlers of our time. Noted cricket writer Jarrod Kimber best described him as “a first-change, short, slowish, left arm long spell, bouncer specialist.”

Not glowing in praise, but the key being Wagner is a bouncer machine who will wear down a batsman with his unrelenting attack. Steve Smith can testify to Wagner’s ability after being dismissed by him four times from four innings in the 2019 series.

Even though the fields were set to suggest what Wagner would bowl, Smith and other batsmen could not handle him. Because of his stamina, batsmen know they will never wear him down and it must be tiresome facing continuous short-pitched deliveries.

Wagner bowls more bouncers than anyone else and takes considerably more wickets with his short bowling and is well supported by his catchers. As his namesake Richard Wagner revolutionised opera, Neil Wagner has left his imprint on first-change bowling.

Oh, and by the way Neil prefers his last name to be pronounced in an English style, rather than an Afrikaans one, Wagner not ‘Vaggner’.

After the Black Caps’ new ball attack of Tim Southee and Trent Boult (or his replacement) have tired, Wagner takes over and bowls the next 20 overs, and he then continues to bowl right through until the second new ball is taken. This demonstrates his importance to the Black Caps and his inspirational feats make him a respected and well-liked member of the squad.

Wagner was born 1986 in Pretoria, South Africa. He attended Afrikaans Seuns Hoerskool and growing up was familiar with Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers. His idols were Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock, emulating everything they did. Even though he played for the South African Academy side and was 12th man for South Africa, he had limited opportunities ahead of him because of some rather good bowlers.

A move overseas was the solution to gaining a Test career. England came close, but he moved to New Zealand in 2008.

Wagner served a four-year stand down period before he could be eligible to play for the Black Caps and was awarded his first Test in 2012. He struggled to hold his place, however, but did become the “workhorse” as a third seamer, looking to cement his place.

He needed to find his niche compared to Boult and Southee and it came in a match versus India when he took eight wickets, six with the short ball. He was away. Add in courage shown when bowling with injuries such as broken toes and he was a regular member of the side.

In 2019 against Australia, he became the second-fastest New Zealander to take 200 wickets behind Sir Richard Hadlee and he has gained the admiration of Australian and world cricketers for his undying stamina. No one else can bowl in his style and continually take wickets. “He’s an absolute machine,” said Travis Head.

Wagner is recognised as one of the greatest first-change bowlers, taking the second-most wickets of any seamer without using the new ball. He is one of 13 seamers to have taken over 100 wickets bowling first-change or lower. Five of those 13 are all-rounders.

When he left for New Zealand, he was stamped as a traitor and a sell-out by South Africans but Wagner is adamant in his praise of New Zealand and his gratitude towards his new country. “If you want to give your all for your team, you have to sever all emotional ties with your old country,” said Wagner.

“I had to cut the cord connecting me to South Africa. New Zealand has welcomed me with open arms and I will always be grateful.”

Recently he has won a match for New Zealand playing with a bulging disc and torn hamstring versus Sri Lanka and also took the winning wicket against England in one of the great Tests.

Wagner is different as he does not bowl like a conventional bowler and has carved out a role for himself in New Zealand. He has the heart of a lion, never concedes and as Ricky Ponting says is the heartbeat of the Black Caps and a captain’s dream.

Neil Wagner, one of my favourite cricketers.