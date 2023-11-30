Green mounts Test recall bid with runs for WA, Blues blow Tassie away as 24 wickets fall in a day, Vics on top of SA

Cameron Green has made a compelling statement in his quest for a recall to Austalia’s Test team with a scintillating Sheffield Shield innings of 96 for Western Australia.

Coming in at No.4, the 24-year-old allrounder struck 15 boundaries, plus a six off Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson, in an innings that was all class at the Gabba.

Green decided to sit out the BBL season to focus on red-ball cricket and in attempt to win back the national team place he lost to state teammate Mitchell Marsh for this year’s Ashes tour.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

He could not have made a stronger case for reinstatement in a 170-run partnership with centurion Hilton Cartwright (132) that took Western Australia from a precarious 3-29 to 330 all out at stumps on day three, in response to the Bulls’ first innings of 8d-274.

Green’s cover and straight driving was of the highest standard and it came as a surprise when he was well caught by Michael Neser in the gully just after tea.

Even if Green does not displace Marsh for December’s first Test against Pakistan in Perth, Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey indicated on SEN Radio this week there could be an option to play Marsh alongside Green once David Warner retires after the New Year’s Test in Sydney.

The widely accepted view was that one of Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw or Marcus Harris would replace Warner, but Bailey suggested Marnus Labuschagne could be moved up to open.

Advertisement

That could pave the way for Green and Marsh to bat in the same order.

Bancroft, bowled by Jack Wildermuth for seven, was unable to add to his impressive season’s haul when he was out early on day three in Brisbane.

Cartwright was in great touch for his eighth first-class century and unleashed after negotiating some quality seam bowling.

The 31-year-old displayed the poise and shot-making ability that led to him playing two Tests for Australia in 2017.

Mark Steketee (4-50) and Gurinder Sandhu (5-77) collected the bulk of the wickets for Queensland.

With one day remaining the match is likely to end in a draw, but after taking a 56-run first-innings lead Western Australia are a chance of making it interesting if they can snare early wickets on Friday.

Advertisement

What a grab!



Michael Neser plucks one in the gully and Cameron Green is out for 96 ???? #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/5A8IPBLU3S — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Sheffield Shield strugglers NSW have stunned ladder-leaders Tasmania to secure a second win of the season as 24 wickets fell in a day at the SCG.

The Blues, who only recently ended an agonising 15-game winless Shield run, skittled the Tigers for a measly 68 in 23 overs as the visitors fell 74 short of the victory target.

Tasmania crumbled on a tricky batting pitch on Thursday as NSW quick Chris Tremain ran riot with figures of 6-31 after picking up three wickets in the first innings.

Former Tigers quick Jackson Bird, who returned to NSW ahead of this season, was also destructive with 4-22. NSW’s unlikely win comes barely a week after Tasmania smashed the Blues by an innings and one run in Hobart.

The Tigers travelled to Sydney on top of the table with three wins and two draws from their opening five matches of the season.

A remarkable victory for NSW!



Tremain finishes with six, Bird four and Tasmania are all out for 68! #SheffieldShield



Full scorecard: https://t.co/raq1aJsh7H pic.twitter.com/EuCAykeDFD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

This match moved at a rapid pace, ending well before stumps on day three despite there being multiple rain delays.

“I can’t remember the start of the day, it feels like three days ago,” Tremain said. “It was a fun game; if you ask the batsmen, probably not.

“Cricket in fast forward is always good to watch.”

NSW were cruising during their second innings on Thursday, moving to 3-99 before Tigers quicks Gabe Bell and Lawrence Neil-Smith got to work.

The Blues lost 7-19 during a dramatic collapse, setting the visitors a chase of 143. But Tasmania never looked a chance of getting to the total, stumbling to 3-12, then completely capitulating once Jake Doran (29) and opener Tim Ward (16) were dismissed following a gutsy stand.

Tasmania began the day at 6-166 in their first innings but were quickly all out for 200.

“It was an interesting game and I don’t think I’ve been a part of a game quite like it,” Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said. “Obviously pretty challenging conditions to bat in, but full credit goes to NSW … they were too good for us.”

Advertisement

The highlight of the day was NSW allrounder Jason Sangha flying off the ground in the slips to pull off a classic catch to dismiss Jake Doran (43) off Tremain’s bowling in the Tigers’ first innings.

Tasmania pacer Lawrence Neil-Smith was the forgotten hero after snaring his maiden first-class 10-wicket match haul (10-104), adding three wickets to his first-innings figures of 7-58.

At the Adelaide Oval, three late blows from Fergus O’Neill has Victoria on the verge of an important Sheffield Shield victory over South Australia.

The Redbacks slumped to 3-49 at stumps on day three in pursuit of Victoria’s target of 258.

After taking 5-28 in South Australia’s first innings, O’Neill stepped up again to continue his breakout season.

The bustling quick dismissed Redbacks openers Henry Hunt and Jake Carder, as well as captain Jake Lehmann, to have the hosts reeling at 3-29.

Advertisement

Nathan McSweeney (14no) and Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey (11no) were able to guide South Australia to stumps and give them an outside chance of victory on Friday.

Earlier, one-Test batter Will Pucovski carved out his best score of the Shield season with a patient 65 in Victoria’s second innings total of 231.

Fifty to Will Pucovski in Adelaide, his first of the #SheffieldShield season ???? pic.twitter.com/S3sNFvusuA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2023

After having a 26-run first-innings lead, Victoria recovered from a disastrous start at 3-27 to grind their way towards a competitive total.

Campbell Kellaway (46) and Peter Handscomb (44) both made valuable contributions in the middle order to frustrate the Redbacks.

SA pacer Wes Agar finished with match figures of 8-97 after adding to his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Nathan McAndrew was also dangerous for the Redbacks, claiming 4-50.

Advertisement

The result will be a crucial one as the match is the last for two months due to the upcoming start of the Big Bash League.

© AAP