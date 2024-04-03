Super Rugby Women’s Week Four teams: Top of the table clash in WA, Brumbies aim to lock up finals, Rebels and Reds play for season

The penultimate round of Super Rugby Women’s regular season kicks off with a do-or-die clash between the Rebels and Reds to keep their season alive, before the Brumbies play Fiji and the Force welcome the Tahs to Perth, with the respective winners all but locking down a finals berth.

See all the team news below.

Friday

Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, 5:05 pm AEDT

Despite both sides being winless this season, they are still more than a chance to make finals if they grab a win this week to mount a late charge – however for the loser, their season will be all but finished – so this match has to count!

The Reds lost lock Deni Ross, halfback Sarah Dougherty, flanker Jemma Bemrose and Number Eight Haidee Head to injury in last week’s loss to the Brumbies, however they welcome back dangerous centre Mel Wilks onto the bench, as well as American prop Charli Jacoby, who returns from international duties.

The Rebels will be looking for their first win since 2020, and will be bolstered by their improving results against the Brumbies and Waratahs. Their squad will be bolstered with more experience, with Ana Mamea partnering with Jiowana Sauto in the front row, and the return of Wallaroo Samantha Treherne to fullback.

REBELS (1-15): Ana Mamea, Jayme Nuku, Jiowana Sauto, Easter Savelio, Tiarah Minns, Mel Kawa, Sui Pauaraisa, Grace Hamilton, Sarah Hogan, Cassie Siataga, Teuila Pritchard, Crystal Mayes, Ashley Marsters, Chanelle Kohika-Skipper, Samantha Treherne

RESERVES: Mary Tuaana, Laiema Bosenavulagi, Paula Ioane, Sydney Niupulusu, Laetitia Bobo, Lucy Brown, Grace Freeman, Mia-Rae Clifford

REDS (1-15): Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Charli Jacoby, Ashlee Knight, Lucy Thorpe, Grace Baker, Carola Kreis, April Ngatupuna, Nat Wright, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Shalom Sauaso, Cecilia Smith (C), Caitlin Urwin, Lori Cramer

RESERVES: Liz Patu, Janita Kareta, Maletina Brown, TBC, TBC, Alana Elisaia, Mel Wilks, Mercedez Taulelei-Siala*

Saturday

Western Force v NSW Waratahs, 3:05 pm AWST

A top-of-the-table clash looms at the Library in Perth, as the Western Force returns to their old NRC home ground to face the undefeated Waratahs.

Despite losing to the Drua at home, the Force still sit in second on points differential and have brought in five changes as they look to ambush the visitors, with Japan international Hinata Komaki and Black Ferns squad member Harono Te Iringa moving into the front row, local talent Libya Teepa and former Super W Player of the Year Lucy Dinnen jumping into the second row, and Renae Nona starting at flyhalf.

The Tahs are sticking with consistency by comparison, naming an unchanged starting XV that beat a resurgent Rebels 38-17 in Sydney last week. They will also see Rosie Ferguson move to the bench, who is in line to make her debut in Sky Blue later in this clash.

FORCE (1-15): Hinata Komaki, Sara Cline, Harono Te Iringa, Libya Teepa, Michaela Leonard (vc), Lucy Dinnen, Anneka Stephens, Tamika Jones, Samantha Wood, Renae Nona, Saelua Leaula, Trilleen Pomare (c), Sheree Hume, Haylee Hifo, Aiysha Wigley

RESERVES: Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Alapeta Ngauamo, Natsuki Kashiwagi, Alanis Toia, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Kendra Fell, Nicole Ledington, Siutiti Ma’ake

WARATAHS (1-15): Brianna Hoy, Brittany Merlo, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Atasi Lafai, Leilani Nathan, Skye Churchill, Piper Duck (C), Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Katrina Barker, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

RESERVES: Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Annabelle Codey, Sera Naiqama, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Rosie Ferguson*

ACT Brumbies v Fijiana Drua, 5:05 pm AEDT

The Brumbies and Drua will finish off the round with a crucial match in their respective campaigns, with a win all but locking in a finals berth.

The current champions have made several changes to the backline, but have wisely stuck with experience in the front row to try and neutralise the threats out of the capital. They will welcome a new halves pairing in Setaita Railumu and Jenifer Ravutia, with experienced centres Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei set to unleash the Drua’s dangerous winger combinations.

The hosts will be rotating their experienced props, with Allana Sikimeti and Iris Verebalavu returning to the starting side, with Kate Holland and Sally Fuesainia also being named in the starting side, the final changes to an otherwise settled squad to welcome the current champions.

BRUMBIES (1-15): Allana Sikimeti, Tania Naden, Iris Verebalavu, Kate Holland, Ashley Fernandez, Siokapesi Palu, Lydia Kavoa, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Kolora Lomani, Faitala Moleka, Jemima McCalman, Kayla Sauvao, Harmony Ioane, Biola Dawa, Ashlea Bishop

RESERVES: Erika Maslen, Sally Fuesaina, Iroha Kishimoto, Jess Grant, Loretta Mailangi, Bonnie Brewer, Kyah Little, Chioma Enyi

DRUA (1-15): Salanieta Nabuli, Keleni Marawa, Vika Matarugu, Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa (C), Setaita Railumu, Jenifer Ravutia, Atelaite Buna, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei (VC), Merewairita Neivosa, Luisa Tisolo

RESERVES: Jordyn Tihore, Loraini Senivutu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Litiana Lawedrau