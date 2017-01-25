Brumbies name star-studded squad for Brisbane Tens

In a sign of how serious the Brisbane Global Tens will be, the Brumbies have announced a squad for the tournament containing eight Wallabies as they try to take home the inaugural title.

While eight Wallabies are in the side, there are nine internationally capped players as well as nine players who have 50 or more Super Rugby caps

Tevita Kuridrani will be one of the leaders of the squad after his four-try haul for the Wallabies on their recent Spring Tour.

He will be joined by Henry Speight, Scott Sio, Saia Fainga’a, Kyle Godwin and Allan Alaalatoa while Argentinian international Tomas Cubelli, who was part of the Pumas’ 2015 World Cup campaign, will also be in the squad.

The Brumbies also add to their wealth of experience with head coach Stephen Larkham and Andrew Walker joining the squad as wildcard players.

Larkham pointed to the Brumbies’ lack of trials before the Super Rugby season kicks off as a key reason for the experienced squad.

“We are looking forward to the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens competition and the challenge that it presents us,” he said.

“We only have two trial matches ahead of the Tens competition so the tournament will provide some valuable playing time for the squad ahead of the Super Rugby season.”

The Brumbies face the Highlanders, Toulon and South Africa’s Blue Bulls in the pool stages of the tournament.

ACT Brumbies squad for Brisbane Global Tens

Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Tomàs Cubelli, Tom Banks, Scott Sio, Nic Jooste, Joe Powell, Andrew Smith, Lausii Taliauli, Aidan Toua, Jordan Jackson-Hope, Robbie Abel, Allan Alaalatoa, Chris Alcock, Jarrad Butler, Tom Staniforth, Blake Enever, Saia Faingaa, Lolo Fakaosilea, Ben Hyne, Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin, Nic Mayhew, Jordan Smiler, Stephen Larkham (wildcard), Andrew Walker (wildcard)