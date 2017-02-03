Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green live stream: How to watch on TV and stream online

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

One of the most anticipated Australian boxing bouts of the decade is upon us. On Friday, February 3, Anthony Mundine will square off with Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching the fight.

It’s been more than ten years since Mundine and Green, one of Australia’s biggest sporting rivalries last faced off. On May 17 in 2006 at the Sydney Football Stadium, it was Mundine who claimed the victory by unanimous decision in front of 34,500 fans.

Now the rivals head to the Adelaide Oval, with a massive night of action in store. While Mundine and Green will rightfully take the spotlight, there is a massive undercard, headlined by Quade Cooper and featuring eight fights.

The undercard will get underway at 6pm (AEDT), while the main fight is due to get started sometime between 10 and 11pm.

How to watch the fight on TV

Purchasing the fight for a one-off pay-per-view fee of $59.95 will be the only way to watch it, with Main Event being the exclusive broadcaster.

This will allow you to watch not only Mundine versus Green, but the complete undercard as well.

In addition to this, Fox Sports will broadcast the first hour of the undercard – until 7pm (AEDT) on Channel 506, with that expected to take in the first two fights between Shane Tuck and Ivan Kolar along with David Alouna versus Filipo Fonoti Masoe.

How to stream the fight online

As Main Event is not available through either Foxtel Go or Play, there will be no way to legally stream the fight, meaning you’ll have to either pay for the pay-per-view broadcast to watch it on TV or head out to one of the pubs or clubs.

This is where The Roar comes in though. We will be covering it with a live blog and highlights of all the action from Mundine versus Green and the biggest bouts on the undercard.

Full Mundine-Green 2 fight card