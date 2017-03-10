Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It looks a really good betting outlook for racing right across Australia this weekend, with the focus being mainly on Flemington for Super Saturday. There are winners to be found, as well as some value, so here are my five bets for this Saturday.

Bet One: Win – Doomben Race One, Number 3, Hi Son

Hi Son looks one of the best bets across Australia this weekend. He was on the seven-day back-up when racing over 2000m here a fortnight back where he hit the front in the straight and looked home but was nabbed right on the peg by Explosive One. Looks perfectly placed up to 2200m and he should take care of them here. $5.50 looks a great bet.

Bet Two: Win/Each Way – Flemington Race Three, Number 6, Matty

This is a horse who could become a Group 1 winner if he does everything right. I am a huge fan of him. He is a ripper for the Ellerton/Zahra camp who won two from two in the spring before being tipped out. Resumed at the Valley under the lights where he was heavily backed off the back of impressive jump outs and despite doing a bit wrong in the straight, he was too good. He’s a big baby with so much to learn, but once he does, he’ll rise up the sprinting ranks.

Bet Three: Each Way – Rosehill Race Four, Number 15, La Chica Rosa

If there is a horse that could win the final lead up and back up to win the Slipper, I think it’s this filly. A Chris Waller-trained juvenile who comes here off a little freshen up where she debuted at the Valley on January 27 where she should have bolted in but just had no luck in the straight. Trialled here last week and looked very good to my eye in winning. If you were going to have a speck on the Slipper, this could be the filly.

Bet Four: Win – Rosehill Race Six, Number 9, Foxplay

She would have been a leading contender had she gone to the Coolmore, but the stable takes the softer option here, and really, she should be winning. Has contested the two three-year-old fillies’ races during the autumn, starting off with a narrow second in the Light Fingers before a game fourth in the Surround. Looks ideally suited up to 1500m and most importantly, gets back onto a firmer surface. Take any price you can.

Bet Five: Win – Morphettville Parks Race Four, Number 3, Royal Request

Looks a really good bet up in trip here for the Stuart Gower camp. On the seven-day back up after racing over 1800m on the course proper last Saturday where he got a mile back in the run but trucked up well with cover coming to the turn. Peeled wide and finished off well behind Stone Warrior. Up to 2400m is ideal and this race doesn’t carry much depth. With luck from the tricky gate, he should just about take care of these.