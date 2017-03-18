On April 10th, the hearts and minds of international showjumping will come together to debate the new Federation Equestrè Internationale proposed entry fee system in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Currently, there are two systems at work in the world of Showjumping. The American system, where the cost of entry fees depends on the prize money that can be won at a a show, or the European system where fees are at a fixed level. By ‘harmonising’ entry fees, the EEF (European Equestrian Federation) predicts that costs for riders entering shows would double in the next five years under the new proposed FEI system.

Showjumping is not a cheap sport, and the EEF believes that this will have a crushing effect on the sport and significantly increase the effort required to build talent in International ShowjumPapua New Guinea. It’s pretty clear that the reaction has been negative to say the least. Elite riders such as Steve Guerdat and Ludger Beerbaum are opposed to this idea, and are taking a stand.

Guerdat expressed his angst in a recent interview on the issue with Horse and Country. “I’m not afraid to say for the first time I’m ashamed of my sport, because I think that sport should be about talent and not about money,” said Steve. “The majority of riders in Europe will not be able to keep on going. It could be the end of the sport.”

But could it really be the end of the sport? Or just the end of the sport as we know it?

It’s great that a large body such as the EEF are taking a stand, but it’s not like were fighting the next Thermonuclear war quite yet. I get it, clearly the Fei are not thinking straight about the effects of their decisions and ideas, but even if they do change the fees system, surely they will realised that they have destroyed our sport.

As the GCL/FEI drama ends, another starts. Maybe the FEI should stop picking fights and listen to its riders for once. Think before you open your portfolio and making bogus stupid ideas! And to the EEF, start building an Army.