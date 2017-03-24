Rebels vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Stuck at the wrong end of a struggling Australian conference, both the Rebels and Waratahs are in desperate need of a win when they do battle in Melbourne. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

The Rebels are one of just two winless teams in the competition, alongside the Sunwolves, and look headed towards another lacklustre year after showing promise in 2016.

They put up a grinding fight in the opening half last week against the Chiefs, but ran out of legs late in the game, conceding two tries in the final three minutes to go down by 13.

It marks their third loss in a row, with the only saving grace being a bye following their embarrassing 71-6 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Waratahs have barely been any better, losing three in a row themselves after an opening round win over the Force.

Since then they’ve been on a winless tour of South Africa and had a messy defeat at home against the Brumbies last week.

They were overpowered by some Henry Speight magic in the second half and simply couldn’t keep up with the game once they fell behind, something they’ve struggled with all season.

Such is the poor form of the Australian sides though, a win for the Tahs tonight could catapult them up into second place in the conference.

Team news

For the first time in 27 games and two years, the Rebels have a completely unchanged run-on side, keeping the same starting 15 that went down to the Chiefs last week.

There have been some alterations made to the reserves bench, however.

Welsh international Dominic Day is expected to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench, while Mitch Inman, Lopeti Timani and Tom Moloney have all been brought into the squad.

Hooker James Hanson will be celebrating his 100th Super Rugby this weekend for the Rebels.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has made sweeping changes to his side. Wallaby flyhalf Bernard Foley finally makes his return after missing the opening month with concussion issues, as part of a new-look combination, after the axing of halfback Nick Phipps from the number 9 spot, with Jake Gordon in his place.

In another surprise move, Israel Folau’s short tenure at outside centre has been brought to an end, being shifted back to fullback, forcing Andrew Kellaway onto the wing.

Rob Horne and David Horwitz make up the centre pairing in a whole new backline.

Just one change in the forward pack, with Ned Hanigan coming in at blindside flanker for an injured Jack Dempsey.

Prediction

The Waratahs have been disappointing so far, highlighted by last week’s loss to the Brumbies.

They need a big performance to really get their season kick-started and find some form on the field and not just in training. The Rebels, unfortunately for them, could be the exact opponent they’re looking for.

This could be much closer than expected if the Rebels can channel some of their first-half form from the Chiefs clash, but the Tahs should get the job done in the end.

Waratahs to win by 11

