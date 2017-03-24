Rebels vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Stuck at the wrong end of a struggling Australian conference, both the Rebels and Waratahs are in desperate need of a win when they do battle in Melbourne. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
The Rebels are one of just two winless teams in the competition, alongside the Sunwolves, and look headed towards another lacklustre year after showing promise in 2016.
They put up a grinding fight in the opening half last week against the Chiefs, but ran out of legs late in the game, conceding two tries in the final three minutes to go down by 13.
It marks their third loss in a row, with the only saving grace being a bye following their embarrassing 71-6 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Waratahs have barely been any better, losing three in a row themselves after an opening round win over the Force.
Since then they’ve been on a winless tour of South Africa and had a messy defeat at home against the Brumbies last week.
They were overpowered by some Henry Speight magic in the second half and simply couldn’t keep up with the game once they fell behind, something they’ve struggled with all season.
Such is the poor form of the Australian sides though, a win for the Tahs tonight could catapult them up into second place in the conference.
Team news
For the first time in 27 games and two years, the Rebels have a completely unchanged run-on side, keeping the same starting 15 that went down to the Chiefs last week.
There have been some alterations made to the reserves bench, however.
Welsh international Dominic Day is expected to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench, while Mitch Inman, Lopeti Timani and Tom Moloney have all been brought into the squad.
Hooker James Hanson will be celebrating his 100th Super Rugby this weekend for the Rebels.
Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has made sweeping changes to his side. Wallaby flyhalf Bernard Foley finally makes his return after missing the opening month with concussion issues, as part of a new-look combination, after the axing of halfback Nick Phipps from the number 9 spot, with Jake Gordon in his place.
In another surprise move, Israel Folau’s short tenure at outside centre has been brought to an end, being shifted back to fullback, forcing Andrew Kellaway onto the wing.
Rob Horne and David Horwitz make up the centre pairing in a whole new backline.
Just one change in the forward pack, with Ned Hanigan coming in at blindside flanker for an injured Jack Dempsey.
Prediction
The Waratahs have been disappointing so far, highlighted by last week’s loss to the Brumbies.
They need a big performance to really get their season kick-started and find some form on the field and not just in training. The Rebels, unfortunately for them, could be the exact opponent they’re looking for.
This could be much closer than expected if the Rebels can channel some of their first-half form from the Chiefs clash, but the Tahs should get the job done in the end.
Waratahs to win by 11
8:26pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:26pm
35′
Penalty for the Waratahs. Dean Mumm pinned for a deliberate knock down as he looked for the intercept. Hodge finds touch for the lineout just inside the Tahs 22. He’s been on fire with the boot tonight.
Rebels – 20
Waratahs – 6
8:25pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:25pm
34′
The Rebels running it out of their own 22 off the back of the scrum, spreading it left out to the wing, just keeping themselves in the field of play.
The Waratahs trying to press in defence but they’re on the back foot at the moment.
Rebels – 20
Waratahs – 6
8:24pm
Red Menace said | 8:24pm
Maybe the ‘tahs should send on Phipps….lol
8:24pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:24pm
33′
Foley running back hard on the kick return… and he finds Kellaway out on the left wing with space to burn. He runs out of space in the end though and takes it back in field.
But now they’ve knocked on!! Nothing is going right for the Tahs at the moment.
Rebels – 20
Waratahs – 6
8:23pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:23pm
32′
The conversion is successful from Hodge and all of a sudden, the Rebels are out to a 20-6 lead in the first half.
Rebels – 20
Waratahs – 6
8:23pm
Highlander said | 8:23pm
Gee that’s another poor effort by the Tahs, this is a halftime team talk I want to hear
8:22pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:22pm
31′
TRY REBELS!!!
Superb from the Rebels to hit back straight away from the kickoff. Mafi took on the line on the kick return, finding Debreczeni flying through on the offload. The fullback made his way into backfield and he had support players lining up out to his left.
He drew and passed past the last defender, finding the hands of Tom English who jogged the final 25 metres to the line.
Rebels – 18
Waratahs – 6
8:19pm
Machooka said | 8:19pm
FFS Tahs!
8:19pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:19pm
30′
PENALTY GOAL WARATAHS
There’s no missing those one’s. Foley doubles the Tahs tally from right in front and 15 metres out. They’ll be happy with points on the board, but they need to find the line if they want to win this game.
Rebels – 13
Waratahs – 6