Blues vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Bulls make the long trip over to New Zealand off the back of a debut win for the season when they take on a struggling Blues side this afternoon. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

The Bulls bagged their first win of the season last week against the Sunwolves, scoring four tries to two on their way to an important 34-21 victory.

The South African side have had a testing start to the season, with one win from three games, and are in real need of stringing a few wins together to avoid slipping behind early in the year.

While the Bulls come into this one with a win behind them, the Blues have lost their last three games on the trot.

After a very positive start to the season, running rampant over a hapless Rebels outfit in Round 1 with a 56-18 win, they’ve since lost every game.

Defeats to the Chiefs, Highlanders and Crusaders have left them reeling in a tight New Zealand conference early on in their campaign.

They were the victim of another Crusaders comeback last week, giving up a 19-point lead in the second half and letting in two tries in the final eight minutes, going down 33-24 at full time.

Interestingly, these two sides haven’t played since May of 2015, and have only played each other five times in the past seven years, such is the current fixtures layout of Super Rugby.

Team News

For the Blues, All Black prop Charlie Faumuina has pulled through training midweek and is set to make his return from a leg injury this afternoon.

He will replace Sione Mafileo at tighthead.

Other than that, coach Tana Umaga has named an unchanged side to the one that went down late to the Crusaders last week.

The Bulls have a captaincy change on their side of the park, with Adriaan Strauss coming in at hooker and taking the skipper duties.

Lizo Gqoboka has been brought into loosehead prop, pushing Pierre Schoeman onto the reserves bench, while Nick de Jager comes in at flanker to replace a suspended Renaldo Bothma.

Jan Serfontein has also been switched from outside to inside centre after notching a pair of tries last week.

Prediction

While the Bulls have a win under their belt coming into this one, it was against the Sunwolves at home. This one will be the real test for the South Africans if they want to get their season rolling.

For the Blues, this is just as important. They’ll be leaning on their home ground advantage to break the losing streak and get their mojo back.

The Blues might just get this one with a superior offence, but expect a fight from the Bulls.

Blues to win by 7

Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.