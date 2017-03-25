Blues vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Bulls make the long trip over to New Zealand off the back of a debut win for the season when they take on a struggling Blues side this afternoon. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
The Bulls bagged their first win of the season last week against the Sunwolves, scoring four tries to two on their way to an important 34-21 victory.
The South African side have had a testing start to the season, with one win from three games, and are in real need of stringing a few wins together to avoid slipping behind early in the year.
While the Bulls come into this one with a win behind them, the Blues have lost their last three games on the trot.
After a very positive start to the season, running rampant over a hapless Rebels outfit in Round 1 with a 56-18 win, they’ve since lost every game.
Defeats to the Chiefs, Highlanders and Crusaders have left them reeling in a tight New Zealand conference early on in their campaign.
They were the victim of another Crusaders comeback last week, giving up a 19-point lead in the second half and letting in two tries in the final eight minutes, going down 33-24 at full time.
Interestingly, these two sides haven’t played since May of 2015, and have only played each other five times in the past seven years, such is the current fixtures layout of Super Rugby.
Team News
For the Blues, All Black prop Charlie Faumuina has pulled through training midweek and is set to make his return from a leg injury this afternoon.
He will replace Sione Mafileo at tighthead.
Other than that, coach Tana Umaga has named an unchanged side to the one that went down late to the Crusaders last week.
The Bulls have a captaincy change on their side of the park, with Adriaan Strauss coming in at hooker and taking the skipper duties.
Lizo Gqoboka has been brought into loosehead prop, pushing Pierre Schoeman onto the reserves bench, while Nick de Jager comes in at flanker to replace a suspended Renaldo Bothma.
Jan Serfontein has also been switched from outside to inside centre after notching a pair of tries last week.
Prediction
While the Bulls have a win under their belt coming into this one, it was against the Sunwolves at home. This one will be the real test for the South Africans if they want to get their season rolling.
For the Blues, this is just as important. They’ll be leaning on their home ground advantage to break the losing streak and get their mojo back.
The Blues might just get this one with a superior offence, but expect a fight from the Bulls.
Blues to win by 7
Connor Bennett said | 5:40pm
3′
First lineout of the game for the Blues just short of halfway. Shifting out towards the left wing… and THE BLUES ARE IN!!!
TRY BLUES!!!
Nanai tip-toed his way down the left wing, offloading away to Collins as the defence came scrambling across. The Bulls looked like they had it covered but Augistine Pulu came through in support on the inside, snagging the pass and jogging away to the line.
Massive start for the home side.
Blues – 7
Bulls – 0
Highlander said | 5:39pm
How many Blues can you fit down a blind side?
Connor Bennett said | 5:37pm
KICKOFF
The opening whistle sounds and we are underway!!
Blues – 0
Bulls – 0
atlas said | 5:36pm | ! Report
Being played at Albany, QBE Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore, rather than the ‘home’ Eden Park. Not that EP has proven to be lucky for them recently.
Anyone – what’s their success been over the years at Albany?
NZ betting agency has them favourite at $1.17 per $1 bet, Bulls are $4.80
Surprised they are so well favoured to win
Don’t bet on it
Highlander said | 5:36pm | ! Report
Other than the Lions have seen very little SA rugby so far this year, Bulls look a solid side.
Tana needs control from his boys. Good luck TM/RT et el.
Connor Bennett said | 5:33pm
Both sides making their way out onto the park. Kickoff is just around the corner!!
Connor Bennett said | 5:32pm
The Blues comes in as heavy favourites in front of a home crowd, but this could go anywhere with two teams in no mans land early in the season.
Connor Bennett said | 5:28pm
We’re just 7 minutes from kickoff
Connor Bennett said | 5:27pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:26pm
The Blues have had a rough time against their fellow New Zealand sides in the last three rounds and they’ll be happy to finally play someone else.
Connor Bennett said | 5:24pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:23pm
Hello rugby fans and welcome to Saturday afternoon Super Rugby action!!
The Blues play host to the Bulls who are fresh off their first win of the season. The Blues have the home ground advantage but they’re coming in with three consecutive losses.