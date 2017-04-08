Brumbies vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Just how screwed is Australian rugby? And what can we do to fix it?

The Brumbies are looking to consolidate top spot in the Australian conference as they host a struggling Reds side. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the action.

It says a lot about the current state of Australian rugby that a side with just two wins from five games is top of the standings.

In one of the worst, yet still tightest, battles for a final spot in recent memory, the Brumbies’ 11 points sees them three clear of the Waratahs, who are the only other side with two wins to their name.

The Brumbies are the only team in the country with a positive points differential as well.

The side from Canberra are coming off a bye and an 18-13 loss at the hands of the Highlanders in Week 5, letting the game slip out of their reach late in a tight affair at home.

The Reds’ last win came in the opening game of the season, beating the Sharks in a 28-26 thriller which suggested the Queenslanders were in for a good year.

Since then, they’ve lost five straight, accumulating just two competition points in over a month to leave their finals hopes in tatters.

They were knocked off by the defending champion Hurricanes last week, 34-15.

It’s not looking good historically either for the Reds, who have lost their last four games in a row against the Brumbies.

On top of that, they’ve lost 21 out of 27 games ever played between the two sides.

Team news

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has held true to his rotation policy, dropping skipper Sam Carter, handing the captaincy to flanker Scott Fardy.

Rory Arnold has been called up into the starting side at lock in place of Carter, while Nic Mayhew gets pushed to the bench in favour of Scott Sio, who bags his first run-on spot for the season.

Former Red Tom Banks will make his Brumbies debut against his old side, replacing James Dargaville on the wing.

For the Reds, Markus Vanzati has been pushed out of the side thanks to a retuning Sef Fa’agase, who has overcome a calf injury to start at loosehead. This will move Sam Talakai back across to tighthead.

Young gun Taniela Tupou has been moved back onto the bench to make way for the aforementioned front row changes.

In the backline, Karmichael Hunt has been ruled out with concussion problems, making way for former Broncos fullback Lachlan Maranta to make his run-on debut.

Prediction

It’s hard to pick winners out of a struggling conference, but apart from their opening round win, the Reds have struggled to find form or momentum.

The Brumbies haven’t faired much better, but they’ve looked stronger.

Playing at home, with their existence in the competition still on the line, the Brumbies will get the job done.

Brumbies to win by 16

Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the live scores, highlights and action.