Brumbies vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies are looking to consolidate top spot in the Australian conference as they host a struggling Reds side. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the action.
It says a lot about the current state of Australian rugby that a side with just two wins from five games is top of the standings.
In one of the worst, yet still tightest, battles for a final spot in recent memory, the Brumbies’ 11 points sees them three clear of the Waratahs, who are the only other side with two wins to their name.
The Brumbies are the only team in the country with a positive points differential as well.
The side from Canberra are coming off a bye and an 18-13 loss at the hands of the Highlanders in Week 5, letting the game slip out of their reach late in a tight affair at home.
The Reds’ last win came in the opening game of the season, beating the Sharks in a 28-26 thriller which suggested the Queenslanders were in for a good year.
Since then, they’ve lost five straight, accumulating just two competition points in over a month to leave their finals hopes in tatters.
They were knocked off by the defending champion Hurricanes last week, 34-15.
It’s not looking good historically either for the Reds, who have lost their last four games in a row against the Brumbies.
On top of that, they’ve lost 21 out of 27 games ever played between the two sides.
Team news
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has held true to his rotation policy, dropping skipper Sam Carter, handing the captaincy to flanker Scott Fardy.
Rory Arnold has been called up into the starting side at lock in place of Carter, while Nic Mayhew gets pushed to the bench in favour of Scott Sio, who bags his first run-on spot for the season.
Former Red Tom Banks will make his Brumbies debut against his old side, replacing James Dargaville on the wing.
For the Reds, Markus Vanzati has been pushed out of the side thanks to a retuning Sef Fa’agase, who has overcome a calf injury to start at loosehead. This will move Sam Talakai back across to tighthead.
Young gun Taniela Tupou has been moved back onto the bench to make way for the aforementioned front row changes.
In the backline, Karmichael Hunt has been ruled out with concussion problems, making way for former Broncos fullback Lachlan Maranta to make his run-on debut.
Prediction
It’s hard to pick winners out of a struggling conference, but apart from their opening round win, the Reds have struggled to find form or momentum.
The Brumbies haven’t faired much better, but they’ve looked stronger.
Playing at home, with their existence in the competition still on the line, the Brumbies will get the job done.
Brumbies to win by 16
8:20pm
32′
32′
A brief kicking duel comes to an end with a knock on from Banks so the Reds will get the scrum just on the Brumbies side of halfway.
Brumbies – 10
Reds – 7
8:19pm
31′
31′
The Reds go wide off the lineout to Nabuli on the opposite wing but the Brumbies sliding defence has him covered… but Tuttle breaks through the line!!
He has one to beat… but Maranta makes a nice one on one tackle to bring him down.
Brumbies – 10
Reds – 7
8:18pm
30′
30′
Brumbies under a bit of pressure on their own 22 as the Reds rush up in defence. They come away with it though and boot it into touch around halfway.
Brumbies – 10
Reds – 7
8:17pm
29′
29′
A very nice clearing kick from the Brumbies off the kickoff and the Reds will have a lineout inside their own half.
Brumbies – 10
Reds – 7
8:17pm
28′
28′
TRY BRUMBIES!!!
It was Chris at the other end for the Reds, now it’s Tevita Kuridrani who bags a five-pointer for the Brumbies.
It was simple stuff from the Brumbies, just playing one off the ruck as they moved back into the middle of the field. Kuridrani found a little gap to poke his nose through and was able to take a defender over the line, giving his side the lead.
Brumbies – 10
Reds – 7
8:15pm
Too big too strong so close to the line….
Too big too strong so close to the line….
8:15pm
27′
27′
Good intentions by the Brumbies who know they have momentum on their side here, passing up a certain three points for a line out just 7 metres out.
Into the rolling maul we go… but it comes down quickly and the Brumbies go into the centre and out to the left with a penalty advantage on their side.
Brumbies – 3
Reds – 7
8:12pm
26′
26′
Short arm penalty for the Reds on the scrum and that is a gift for the visitors. Tuttle uses it to clear back up to halfway but the Brumbies kick right back, finding open space inside the 22.
The Reds really grinding away here to stay out of trouble… but they’ve given away a penalty on the edge of their own 22.
Brumbies – 3
Reds – 7