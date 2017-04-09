Paris-Roubaix 2017: Spring Classics cycling live race updates, blog

Cycling’s most famous monument, Paris-Roubaix is here! 257 kilometres and 55 on cobblestones across 29 sections. Can Tom Boonen retire a winner, or will we have another surprise winner? Join The Roar for live coverage from start to finish of the Hell of the North from 7:05pm (AEST).
Cast the mind back to 12 months ago and Boonen had it all to play for and was in perfect position to win until he was out-manoeuvred and out-sprinted by Matthew Hayman. While it still gives Australian fans goosebumps, the chance of Hayman defending the crown is minimal.
Boonen, in his final race will be out to finish his career with a fairy-tale. He has won the toughest race on the calendar four times and alongside Roger De Vlaeminck holds the record – a win here would make give him the most outright Paris-Roubaix victories.
Of course, it’s not that simple. Everything has to go right to win. From mechanicals, avoiding crashes, being well positioned, picking perfect tactics and then sprinting to the famous old showers in the Roubaix velodrome, a split second of bad luck or switching off could end the day.
Interestingly, there have been some changes to the route this year with an extra couple of kilometres, including five on the cobbles with an extra four sections added to the race.
Luckily for the riders, it’s due to be sunny. There has been next to no rain in the lead up and the cobbles shouldn’t have any moisture on them like last year, which brought Fabian Cancellara’s famous Roubaix career to its end.
The three fearsome sectors of the Trouee d’Arenberg (Forrest of Arenberg), Mons-en-Pavele and Carrefour d l’Arbre will once again be present, with those three likely to decide the race.
Arenberg, the first of the five-star sectors comes with nearly 100 kilometres to go, but rest for a moment and a split will be missed. It’s normally where the action starts and with the narrow and violent nature of the stones, there is often a split, crash or puncture.
From there, it’s 18 sectors inside 90 kilometres with Mons-en-Pavele coming just under 50 kilometres from the line before Larbre comes in a sequence of five within 15 kilometres. Pavele, with it’s hard right-hand turn could once again split the field in half, before Larbre is known for its brutal cobbles.
The final sector in Roubaix almost feels ceremonial as the peloton approach the velodrome, before a sprint on the track will once again decide the race.
For that reason, Peter Sagan and Tom Boonen are the favourites, although a smokey with track experience like Hayman could cause an upset once again.
Greg Van Avermaet, after missing out at the Tour of Flanders will be keen for redemption and is a good chance while Alexander Kristoff, John Degenkolb, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Sep Vanmarcke and Luke Durbridge also have to be considered.
Full list of cobbled sectors in 2017 Paris-Roubaix
|Sector
|Name
|Distance
|Difficulty
|Distance to go
|29
|Troisvilles à Inchy
|2.2km
|***
|160km
|28
|Viesly à Quievy
|1.8km
|***
|153.5km
|27
|Quiévy à Saint Python
|3.7km
|****
|151km
|26
|Viesly à Biastre
|3km
|***
|144.5km
|25
|Biastre à Solesmes
|0.8km
|**
|141km
|24
|Vertain à Saint-Martin-sur-Ecaillon
|2.3km
|***
|132.5km
|23
|Verchain-Maugré à Quérénaing
|1.6km
|***
|122.5km
|22
|Quérénaing à Maing
|2.5km
|***
|119.5km
|21
|Maing à Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon
|1.6km
|***
|116.5km
|20
|Haveluy à Wallers
|2.5km
|****
|103.5km
|19
|Trouée d’Arenberg
|2.4km
|*****
|95.5km
|18
|Wallers à Hélesmes
|1.6km
|***
|89km
|17
|Hornaing à Wandignies
|3.7km
|****
|82.5km
|16
|Warlaing à Brillion
|2.4km
|***
|75km
|15
|Tilloy à Sars-et-Rosières
|2.4km
|****
|71.5km
|14
|Beuvry-la-Forêt à Orchies
|1.4km
|***
|65km
|13
|Orichies
|1.7km
|***
|60km
|12
|Auchy-lez-Orchies à Bersée
|2.7km
|****
|54km
|11
|Mons-en-Pévèle
|3km
|*****
|48.5km
|10
|Mérignies à Avelin
|0.7km
|**
|42.5km
|9
|Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin
|1.4km
|***
|39km
|8
|Templeuve
|0.5km
|**
|33km
|7
|Cysoing à Bourghelles
|1.3km
|***
|26.5km
|6
|Bourghelles à Wannehain
|1.1km
|***
|24km
|5
|Camphin-en-Pévèle
|1.8km
|****
|19.5km
|4
|Carrefour de l’Arbre
|2.1km
|*****
|17km
|3
|Grusson
|1.1km
|**
|14.5km
|2
|Willems à Hem
|1.4km
|***
|8km
|1
|Roubaix
|0.3km
|*
|1km
Prediction
It’s going to be an epic and picking a winner is anyone’s guess, but Quickstep looked exceptionally strong last week at Flanders. As hard as it is to tip against Sagan, Tom Boonen is going to complete the fairy-tale.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of One Sunday in Hell from 7:05pm (AEST) and don’t forget to get involved by dropping a comment below.
7:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:04pm | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping this evening?
7:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:03pm | ! Report
2017 PARIS-ROUBAIX START LIST part 6
FORTUNEO – VITAL CONCEPT
201. Daniel McLay
202. Franck Bonnamour
203. Erwanna Corbel
204. Maxime Daniel
205. Benoit Jarrier
206. Francis Mourey
207. Pierre-Luc Perichon
208. Boris Vallee
ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ
211. Pim Ligthart
212. Jesper Assleman
213. Berden de Vries
214. Andre Looij
215. Elmar Reinders
216. Taco Van Der Hoorn
217. Brian Van Goethem
218. Coen Vermeltfoort
BAHRAIN-MERIDA
221. Niccolo Bonifazio
222. Borut Bozic
223. Ivan Garcia Cortina
224. Jon Ander Insausti
225. David Per
226. Luka Pibernik
227. Wang Meiyin
UAE TEAM EMIRATESDELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM
241. Yannick Martinez
242. Asbjorn Kragh Andersen
243. Mikel Aristi
244. Benjamin Giraud
245. Martin Laas
246. Romain Lemarchand
247. Evaldas Siskevicius
248. Gatis Smukulis
7:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:03pm | ! Report
2017 PARIS-ROUBAIX START LIST part 5
COFIDIS
161. Florian Senechal
162. Loic Chetout
163. Dimitri Claeys
164. Hugo Hofstetter
165. Christophe Laporte
166. Cyril Lemoine
167. Kenneth Van Bilsen
168. Jonas Van Genechten
SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE
171. Preben Van Hecke
172. Piet Allegaert
173. Benjamin Declercq
174. Maxime Farazijn
175. Edward Planckaert
176. Jonas Rickaert
177. Stijn Steels
178. Bert Van Lerberghe
ASTANA
181. Matti Breschel
182. Zhandros Bizhigitov
183. Laurens De Vreese
184. Dimitroiy Gruzdev
185. Arman Kamyshev
186. Truls Engen Koraseth
187. Riccardo Minali
188. Ruslan Rleubayev
WANTY GROUPE GOBERT
191. Yoann Offredo
192. Frederik Backaert
193. Wesley Kreder
194. Mark McNally
195. Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
197. Pieter Vanspeybrouck
198. Frederik Veuchelen
199. Danilo Napolitano
7:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:03pm | ! Report
2017 PARIS-ROUBAIX START LIST Part 4
DIRECT ENERGIEAG2R LA MONDIALE
131. Oliver Naesen
132. Gediminas Bagdonas
133. Rudy Barbier
134. Nico Denz
135. Julien Duval
136. Alexis Gougeard
137. Hugo Houle
138. Stijn Vandenbergh
SUNWEB
141. Ramon Sinkeldam
142. Soren Kragh Andersen
143. Nikias Arndt
144. Bert De Backer
145. Tom Stamsnijder
146. Mike Teunissen
147. Zico Waeytens
148. Albert Timmer
KATUSHA-ALPECIN
151. Alexander Kristoff
152. Jenthe Biermans
153. Marco Haller
154. Reto Hollenstein
155. Tony Martin
156. Michael Morkov
157. Nils Politt
158. Mads Wurtz Scmidt
7:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:02pm | ! Report
2017 PARIS-ROUBAIX START LIST part 3
BMC RACING TEAM
81. Greg Van Avermaet
82. Jean-Pierre Drucker
83. Martin Elmiger
84. Stefan King
85. Daniel Oss
86. Manuel Quinziato
87. Miles Scotson
88. Fracnsico Ventoso
TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO
91. Lars Boom
92. Dylan Groenewegen
93. Amund Grondahl Jansen
94. Jos Van Emden
95. Gijs Van Hoecke
96. Robert Wagner
97. Maarten Wynants
98. Twan Castelijns
MOVISTAR
101. Imanol Erviti Ollo
102. Jorge Arcas
103. Daniele Bennati
104. Nuno Bico
105. Hector Carrestero
106. Alex Dowsett
107. Nelson Oliveira
108. Jasha Sutterlin
FDJ
111. Arnaud Demare
112. Michael Delage
113. Jacopo Guarnieri
114. Daniel Hoelgaard
115. Ignatas Konovalovas
116. Matthieu Ladagnous
117. Olivier Le Gac
118. Marc Sarreau
7:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:02pm | ! Report
2017 PARIS-ROUBAIX START LIST part 2
DIMENSION DATA
41. Edvald Boasson Hagen
42. Nicholas Dougall
43. Bernhard Eisel
44. Tyler Farrar
45. Ryan Gibbons
46. Ruenardt Janse Van Rensburg
47. Jay Robert Thomson
48. Scott Thwaites
LOTTO-SOUDAL
51. Andre Greipel
52. Lars Bak
53. Jens Debusschere
54. Tony Gallopin
55. Nikolas Maes
56. Jugen Roelandts
57. Michael Sieberg
58. Jelle Wallays
TREK-SEGAFREDOBORA-HANSGROHE
71. Peter Sagan
72. Maciej Bodnar
73. Marcus Burghardt
74. Michal Kolar
75. Juaj Sagan
76. Alekesjs Saramontis
77. Andreas Schillinger
78. Rudiger Selig
7:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:02pm | ! Report
2017 PARIS-ROUBAIX START LIST part 1
ORICA-SCOTT
1. Matthew Hayman
2. Sam Bewley
3. Mitchell Docker
4. Luke Durbridge
5. Alex Edmondson
6. Jens Keukeleire
7. Luka Mezgec
8. Magnus Cort
QUICK-STEP FLOORS
11. Tom Boonen
12. Tim Declercq
13. Iljo Keisse
14. Yves Lampaert
15. Zdenek Stybar
16. Niki Terpstra
17. Matteo Trentin
18. Julien Vermote
TEAM SKYCANNONDALE-DRAPAC
31. Dylan Van Baarle
32. Patrick Bevin
33. William Clarke
34. Sebastien Langeveld
35. Ryan Mullen
36. Thomas Scully
37. Tom Van Abroeck
38. Wouter Wippert