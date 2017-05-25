Past the post: Rosehill, Flemington and Morphettville blackbookers

There was some very good racing across three states on Saturday with a few hidden runs to be followed with confidence. Here are some blackbookers to include for future reference.

Rosehill

Follow

Gretna – First run in four weeks and was just asked too much to kick up and lead. Was gassed the first half of the race and left with nothing late. Don’t drop off.

New Universe – He’s a beauty this boy. Got back again and had to a bit of chasing from the 500m but like good horses do, they knuckle down and find the line with purpose. He’s a future Group winner.

Montauk – I doubt we will see this horse with an apprentice aboard again. He’s a head strong race and needs a strong rider. Very good effort from the back and there are wins in store for him.

Berry Delicious/Liapari – A win is close for this pair. Both have come back in excellent order, especially Berry Delicious. Up to the mile next start for both and they should dominate.

Forget

Elemenohpee- What is doing here. Couple of reps back he was the form horse in Sydney. He’s just gone completely off the boil.

Guard Of Honour – He’s in here again. Who are the idiots that backed this horse? He’s a cat.

Flemington

Follow

Oak Door – Good effort from this three-year-old first up against the older campaigners. Closed off nicely and and is set for a good prep.

Steggler – $5 to $11 and stops sharply final 200m, meaning there’s something not right there, but he’s a handy horse. Don’t sack – yet.

Forget

Zahspeed – Had support today and just found nothing when asked. Struggling at the moment and he can win without me.

Loving Home – Maybe seven day back up didn’t suit, not sure. But he was pretty plain to my eye and he’s run out of chances.

Mr Individual – Who were the fools that backed this horse into favourite? He hasn’t done much for a while now and was very plain here. It’ll be a while before he starts favourite in a Saturday metro race.

Morphettville

Follow

Counter Spin – This bloke can win soon at good odds. Got into all sorts of trouble in the straight when looking to travel well. Convinced he is going well and there is a race in him.

Pure Scot – She lost her marbles on the turn and looked as if she was going to run last, but gee she made up good ground late. Has a nomination for the JJ Atkins so don’t be shocked to see her in QLD.

Ana Royale – Not sure she beat much, but she was dominant, and definitely deserves a crack at Egg Tart in the QLD Oaks. She is a real stayer.

Have Another Glass – Oh dear…watching the replay will give me nightmares. She should have won by panels.

Ravi – She’s a potential Group l horse, but she has a horrible racing pattern. She needs to jump cleanly. If she did so here, she wins.

Forget

Malaguerra- He’s been a good horse for a while. But he might just be cooked for this prep. Didn’t do a great deal for a horse who we know is better than that.