State of Origin Game 1 live stream: How to watch Origin 1 online and on TV

Here is all the information you need to live stream State of Origin Game 1 online, as well as watch the game on TV and listen to it on radio.

The Origin series opener is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (AEST), although games rarely start on time. The actual kick-off is likely to take place closer to 8:15pm. Here’s how you can watch the game online and on TV.

How to stream online

To watch Origin 1 online, the NRL Live Pass is the way to go. The Live Pass gives you access to all NRL and representative rugby league matches, including Origin.

It costs $99.99 for an annual pass or $3.99 for a week, however you can also get your hands on a free one-week trial, meaning you can actually stream the match live and for free (the Live Pass is also available for free to select Telstra customers).

How to watch on TV

Channel Nine holds the exclusive live broadcast rights for State of Origin, and they’ll be televising Game 1 both in standard definition (channel 9/91) and high definition (channel 90).

Nine’s coverage will begin at 7:30pm (AEST) with their pre-game program running right up to kick-off.

Their coverage will finish at 10:30pm, allowing for around half an hour of post-game commentary.

Because of Nine’s exclusive deal, pay TV broadcaster Fox Sports will not be showing Origin 1 live on TV or on any of their streaming services. They will, however, be showing a replay from 10pm, however that time will be pushed back should the game finish late for any reason (for, example, if it runs into extra-time).

How to listen on radio

If you can’t get in front of a screen but still want to listen to State of Origin 1 on radio, there are a number of options. ABC Grandstand will be calling the game live, as will Triple M and 2GB. Check each station’s site for details on their broadcasts.

Here at The Roar, we’ll be covering Game 1 extensively, with a live blog, match highlights and much more over the course of the night.

Kickoff: 8pm local (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Referees: Matt Cecchin and Gerard Sutton

TV: Live on Nine

Betting: Queensland $2, New South Wales $1.83

Head-to-head: QLD 58 wins, 2 draws, NSW 48 wins

Last time they met: Game 3, 2016: NSW 18-14 QLD