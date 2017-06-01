Tedesco’s Origin blinder blind-sided Queensland at Suncorp

Blues produce some of the best Origin defence you'll ever see

Pre-Origin 1, James Tedesco was playing pretty ordinary rugby league for the beleaguered and strife-torn Wests Tigers.

Post-Origin 1, the same Tedesco said, “I was still confident coming into the camp that I could show how good I could play.

“Hopefully I showed a few people that tonight.”

Yes indeed, James – and some.

In only his second Origin appearance, Tedesco was one of the best players in the Blues’ 28-4 clinic over the Queenslanders at their home cauldron of Suncorp Stadium.

With the greater bulk of the 50,309 crowd wearing maroon, Tedesco turned in a blinder.

He not only ran for 199 metres, but he scored a try as Johnny on the spot, set up another, and in one magic minute confronted Matt Gillett front-on to save a certain Queensland try, and seconds later was diving at flying winger Dane Gagai to bundle him into touch on the corner flag.

Simply brilliant.

Tedesco has turned out to be the NSW lucky charm, with two starts producing two successive wins for the first time since 2014, when NSW won the series.

It was the first time since 2009 that the Blues scored 28 points, and their biggest winning margin since the 32-10 scoreline in 2005.

But Tedesco wasn’t a one-man band, with Andrew Fifita, James Maloney, Jarryd Hayne, Mitchell Pearce, David Klemmer, Wade Graham, and new skipper Boyd Cordner keeping constant pressure on the defending champions.

Prop Fifita was sensational in the first half, running like a back and using his 120-kilogram frame to great advantage in a try-scoring and try-assisting performance that saw him make 175 metres.

Maloney enjoyed the midfield general role, scoring the first try and landing four from five conversions.

Hayne managed 130 metres, set up a try and scored one himself right in front of the blue-clad section of the crowd, jumping onto the fence with his arms outstretched in triumph – pure Hayne plane.

At last Pearce buried his Origin demons in his 16th appearance with an impressive display, until he was tackled high and forced to leave the field with concussion. He was in the player’s area for the after-match celebrations.

Klemmer always reached the advantage line, but not once did he pass the ball. Still, those metres were priceless.

Graham doesn’t know how to play a bad game, and he put his hand up for a starter’s role in three weeks.

Last, but by no means least, Cordner was the quiet achiever, leading from the front with few words, just actions.

Although defeated, skipper Cameron Smith, in his record 40th Origin appearance, was again Queensland’s best – he too never knows how to play a bad game.

A special mention to the four debutants – Nathan Peats and Jake Trbojevic for NSW, and Queenslanders Anthony Milford and Dylan Napa. The quality quartet will be around for a long time, they were easily at home among the elite.

Bring on Origin 2 at ANZ Stadium, and expect Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater to present the home side with more pressure and more talent.

There’s no more dangerous side in any sport than a wounded Queensland rugby league outfit.