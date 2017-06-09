2017 Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 6 live race updates, blog

Stage 6 of the of the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine will bring out the GC contenders for the first showdown in the high mountains that will guarantee a shake-up in the overall standings and lay down an early marker for the upcoming Tour de France. Join The Roar for live race updates and coverage from 10pm (AEST).

After taking the Stage 4 time trial Australia’s Richie Porte is the best placed of the pre-race favourites.

His nearest challengers are the triumvirate of Alejandro Valverde, Chris Froome, and Alberto Contador.

The yellow jersey should move to one of these four riders as today’s stage will prove too difficult for current race leader Thomas De Gendt.

Stage 6 of the race takes the peloton on a 145.5km journey from Parc des Oiseaux Villars-les-Dombes to the finish in La Motte-Servolex.

A lumpy approach containing a category 3 and 4 climbs serve as the entrée to the uncategorised climb Mont du Chat which tops out 15.5km from the finish which may discourage solo attacks from the group of favourites.

The climb of Mont du Chat is relatively short at 8.5km but averages a punishing 10.3 per cent. After cresting the final climb the riders face a long descent before a flat finish.

The Criterium du Dauphine will not be won here as two decisive mountain stages follow this one however the strong gradient of 10.3 per cent will punish those having a bad day.

Outside the main four of Porte, Valverde, Froome, and Contador other riders to look out for are Fabio Aru, Romain Bardet, Dan Martin, and Orica-Scott duo of Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves.

Prediction

The fact today’s stage is not a summit finish should ensure a select group of around eight riders will battle it out in a sprint for a win.

Alternatively, outside GC contenders who lost significant time in the time trial such as Bardet and Chaves could be allowed leeway to attack and go for the stage win.

However this stage has Alejandro Valverde written all over it and sets up perfectly for him to add another victory to his tremendous 2017 season tally.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 6 from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.