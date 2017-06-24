The ten best Round 14 games from the past ten years

Welcome to another edition of my weekly column with which we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the classic AFL matches that correspond with the upcoming round.

Let’s take a look at the ten best games from Round 14 in the past ten years.

10. Melbourne 15.13.103 v Western Bulldogs 15.10.100 (2013)

With both sides sitting in the bottom three of the ladder, interest in this match was understandably low, especially when you consider the second-on-the-ladder Cats were hosting the third-placed Fremantle Dockers on the same night. But for those who tuned into the match at the MCG, they were treated to a high-scoring game with a thrilling finish.

However, it took until the final quarter for the match to get remotely interesting. Having got out to a 44-point lead, it looked like Melbourne were about to record just their second win of the 2013 season. But sparked into action, the Western Bulldogs slammed on an incredible seven goals in just over 15 minutes, cutting the deficit to just two points.

A late contested mark in defence from Jack Watts, who was playing a breakout match with four goals up forward, saved the Demons from embarrassment, allowing them to hold on for a breakthrough win.

9. Sydney 14.9.93 v Collingwood 13.21.99 (2011)

In a clash between two premiership hopefuls, two and a half games separated the rampaging reigning premiers in Collingwood, and the steady but clinical Swans. Played in Sydney’s west at ANZ Stadium, the Magpies got off to the fast start, leading by 17 points at half time.

That lead was extended to 27 points late in the third quarter, but a revival from the Swans saw them slam on five goals in a row to grab the lead. Like all good teams do, the Magpies responded in perfect fashion with goals to Sharrod Wellingham and Travis Cloke, the latter kicking his sixth of the match, to all but seal the win, not before a final goal to Adam Goodes made Collingwood supporters’ a bit nervous.

8. Richmond 14.5.89 v Sydney 12.13.85 (2010)

Heading into the game with three wins from their last four matches, the 16th-placed Tigers were showing a rich vein of form as opposed to the beatings they were receiving on a weekly basis earlier in the year, so much so that they were being compared to Fitzroy in their final years.

Not many gave the in-form Richmond a chance against Sydney, however. Needing a win to stay in touch with the top four, the Swans had the Tigers’ measure for much of the afternoon, leading by as much as 33 points late in the third quarter. With four goals in a row, Richmond roared back into the game, setting up a thrilling finish at the MCG.

Down by just eight points, Richmond forward Andrew Collins attacked a contest like his life depended on, receiving a blow to the head. He was forced groggily from the ground, only to return minutes later to take a gutsy mark and kick an important goal, cutting the deficit to only two points.

Then, with the seconds ticking down, Collins again stood up with a mark close to goal before booting his third to put the yellow and black in front. The Tigers would hold on, recording an incredible third victory in a row.

7. Western Bulldogs 20.13.133 v Port Adelaide 17.11.113 (2007)

Just shy of the top eight on percentage, the Western Bulldogs hosted Port Adelaide under the roof at Etihad Stadium, who were looking to break into the top four. With the AFL celebrating Heritage Round, the Power got off to a fast start in their traditional Port Adelaide Magpies kit, leading by eight points at the main break.

A six-goal quarter from the Bulldogs saw them jump back into the lead by the end of the third term, and with a 15 point advantage with just over five minutes left on the clock, the home side looked relatively safe.

That was until David Rodan and Brendon Lade combined to cut the deficit to just three points. Needing a response, Jason Akermanis sparked the crowd with back-to-back goals on the run to seal the win. Brad Johnson was the spark up forward for the Dogs with five majors, while Port Adelaide skipper Warren Tredrea kicked four goals up the other end.

6. Melbourne 14.9.93 v Brisbane 13.14.92 (2008)

Sitting three games clear in sixth position on the ladder, travelling to play at the MCG didn’t look like it would be a barrier for the Brisbane Lions as they took on the hapless Demons, who were anchored to the bottom of the ladder with just one win from 13 games.

But seeming to take a while to adjust to the wintery conditions, the Lions were jumped by Melbourne, who kicked five goals in the opening quarter to lead by 19 points. That was sliced to just three points at half time, before the Demons were able to build up a buffer of 20 points late in the third quarter.

Inspired by moving closer to the top four, the Lions answered to Melbourne’s challenge, kicking eight of the next 11 goals to lead by 11 points with under three minutes left on the clock. Needing to respond, experienced leader Cam Bruce kicked a classy goal on the run before Brad Miller took a sensational contested mark in the goalsquare to put Melbourne back in front by just a point.

Thanks to a full defensive flood, the Dees managed to hold on, with young exciting talent Austin Wonaeamirri pouncing on a loose ball at centre half back and running across the wing as the delirious red and blue fans cheered for the final siren.

5. St Kilda 14.9.93 v Geelong 13.12.90 (2016)

One of four teams sitting at the top of the ladder, the Cats came up against the 12th-placed St Kilda on a Saturday night with the perfect opportunity to break clear from the pack. However, the lively Saints were up for the challenge, breaking out to a surprising 31 point lead in the second quarter.

Geelong responded, hitting the lead briefly in the third term before St Kilda replied with two goals from Maverick Weller. But in the fourth quarter, it appeared the class and experience of the Cats would prove too good, with Geelong getting out to a nine-point lead late in the match.

With one final effort, the Saints mustered another charge, with young gun Jade Gresham kicking a fantastic goal from the boundary line before Jack Steven put his side in front with a clever goal off the ground.

With just under four minutes remaining, St Kilda weathered a fierce Geelong charge, claiming one of the biggest upsets of the 2016 season.

4. Collingwood 12.19.91 v Hawthorn 15.11.101 (2015)

A memorable game for what transpired on the field, but it’s what happened before the game in the footballing public that made this match so special. In the early hours of the Friday morning before Round 14, it was announced that Adelaide rookie coach Phil Walsh had tragically been murdered by his own son.

This sent the AFL world into a state of shock, with some wondering whether the rest of Round 14 (there had been a match the night before) could go ahead.

The decision was made for football to go ahead, and eyes were turned towards Collingwood and Hawthorn at the MCG, a huge game in the context of the season with just one game separating the two sides. A minute of silence was observed pre-game, setting a sombre tone for 75,880 fans.

Once the ball was bounced, both teams played out a tight game, with the Hawks keeping their nose in front for most of the night. In the last quarter, the Magpies managed to grab the lead for just the second time in the game, but with the final three goals of the match, Hawthorn prevailed by ten points.

Following the match, Alastair Clarkson and Nathan Buckley led a touching tribute, linking arms with all 44 players in the centre of the MCG to applause and eventual silence, a gesture that would happen in every remaining match in the round.

3. 9. Essendon 12.11.83 v Geelong 19.19.133 (2007)

All eyes were glued on Etihad Stadium back in 2007 when the all-conquering Cats took on a worthy challenger in Essendon, who sat just outside of the top four. 51,156 fans packed into the venue to watch both sides play out an incredibly entertaining and close first three quarters, with Geelong increasing their lead at each break ever so slightly.

In a final term blitz, the Cats slammed on 7.5 to 1.1 to run out 50 point winners, which didn’t reflect the evenness of the contest. Paul Chapman was dominant for the eventual premiers, collecting 34 disposals and kicking three goals.

2. Hawthorn 12.7.79 v Western Bulldogs 11.10.76 (2010)

Boasting the second-best percentage in the league, the Western Bulldogs sat just one win from the top four when they entered a blockbuster Friday night encounter with Hawthorn, who were a few spots below in eighth. 47,454 fans ventured out to a cold MCG to watch a tight, entertaining tussle with stars on both line-ups.

In a match where neither side could develop a significant advantage over the opposition, the scoreboard remained close all night, with the Dogs leading by a goal or less at every single quarter break. In a terrific final quarter, the Hawks made their charge, with prolific duo Sam Mitchell and Luke Hodge kicking inspirational goals as the brown and gold got out to a nine point lead.

A late major to Jarrad Grant kept the Bulldogs’ dreams alive, and with the seconds counting down on the clock, a running attempt at goal from dashing defender Easton Wood was marked in the goalsquare by Hawthorn’s Xavier Ellis to the sound of the siren, sparking wild celebrations.

1. St Kilda 14.7.91 v Geelong 13.7.85 (2009)

Perhaps the biggest build-up to any home-and-away game in the history of the VFL/AFL occurred when St Kilda and Geelong, both boasting a 13-0 record to this stage of the season, went head-to-head under the roof of Etihad Stadium on a Sunday afternoon in 2009.

A record crowd of 54,444 packed into the venue to watch the two best teams of the season battle it out. It soon became apparent that the game could have developed into a fizzer, with St Kilda booting the opening five goals of the match, but the Cats responded steadily, getting within three points halfway through the third term.

A strong start to the final quarter had St Kilda in the box seat with a 23 point advantage, but once again Geelong came roaring back into the match with five of the next six goals to draw scores level. With an incredible atmosphere, fans were witnessing one of the greatest matches of all time, and it looked set to end quite appropriately in a draw, until St Kilda ruckman Michael Gardiner took a towering grab close to goal as the seconds ticked down.

Having knocked Geelong defender Harry Taylor out in the process, Gardiner calmly slotted his fourth goal of the afternoon to edge the Saints in front by a goal, a lead they would hold onto when the final siren sounded. These sides would later go on to meet in the 2009 grand final, where the Cats would get their revenge with a two goal victory.