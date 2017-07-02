2017 Tour de France: Stage 2 live race updates, blog

The first road stage of the Tour de France sees the riders confront the first sprint finish of the race. Join The Roar’s live coverage as the sprinters get their chance to shine on the sprint finish into Liege from 10pm AEST.
Dusseldorf hosted the opening stage yesterday, and will once again host the start of Stage 2 of the race, with the riders circling around the German city before heading south towards the eventual stage finish in Liege, some 204 kilometres later.
It will be a frantic opening to the race, with the first King of the Mountains points up for grabs only 6.5 kilometres into the stage.
I expect the Pro-Continental teams, including Cofidis and Wanty Groupe to attempt to take out this opening Mountain sprint, in the effort to have one of their riders on the podium at the end of the day.
The Cote de Grafenberg is only a category four climb, and averages just under 5 percent for 1.4 kilometres.
It is then a fairly uncomplicated run for the majority of the stage, with the only obstacles being the intermediate sprint after 83 kilometres Monchengladbach and the final categorised climb of the day, the Cote d’Olne, which is completed just outside 20 kilometres to go..
The category four climb is 1.3 kilometres at 4.7 percent.
The final five kilometres of the stage look fairly straight for the peloton to deal with, so the sprinters teams should have no major problems in time their appearance at the front for the main sprinters.
However, with it being the first sprint of the Tour, it will be a messy sprint for sure.
Marcel Kittel will be the man to beat, but can Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Andre Griepel upstage the Quick Step Floors rider and take the win?
Join The Roar’s live coverage of Stage 2 of the Tour de France from 10pm AEST.
11:01pm
Brendon Vella | 11:01pm
93 kilometres to go, with the gap to the leaders still hovering at around 2 minutes 30 seconds.
10:59pm
Brendon Vella | 10:59pm
Today it’s the 120th time that Belgium hosts a start or a finish of a Tour de France stage. The first one was stage 2 from Lille to Brussels in 1947 and the last one was stage 3 from Antwerp to Huy in 2015 won by Joaquim “Purito” Rodriguez who called it a career at the end of last season after finishing 7th of his last Tour de France.
10:52pm
Brendon Vella | 10:52pm
10:50pm
Brendon Vella | 10:50pm
Newly crowned Belgian champion Oliver Naesen is looking forward to riding on home soil from km 145 to the finish in Liège. “The coming stages don’t suit me really”, the AG2R-La Mondiale rider told letour.com this morning. “I’m at the Tour for riding for Romain [Bardet] but not with personal ambitions. Of course there is one or two medium mountain stages that can be good for me and I hope to get a chance to look for a stage win. Entering Belgium with this national champion jersey on my shoulders is going to be a wonderful moment. There’ll be an enormous crowd, as usual.”
10:43pm
Scott Pryde | 10:43pm
Lovely weather….
11:00pm
Brendon Vella | 11:00pm
Could be worse, there could be crosswinds….
10:43pm
Brendon Vella | 10:43pm
105 kilometres to go as the gap for the leaders is 2 minutes and 45 seconds.
10:39pm
Brendon Vella | 10:39pm
10:36pm
Brendon Vella | 10:36pm
Breakaway rider Thomas Boudat is fast. He outsprinted Taylor Phinney to win the intermediate sprint. He was the world champion for omnium on the track in 2015. Scheduled as a successor to Bryan Coquard who also rode the omnium before, the Frenchman has substituted his compatriot in the Direct Energie team for this Tour de France after “Le Coq” announced his departure from the team managed by Jean-René Bernaudeau. Boudat is the grand-son of Joseph Cigana who took part in the 1954 Tour de France. He’s the nephew of Alain Cigana who rode the Tour in 1974, 1975 and 1976. His cousin Massimo Cigana who is an Italian rode for MercatoneUno along with Marco Pantani. His younger brother Nicolas is one of the best junior riders in France. The family Boudat-Cigana runs the famous eponymous vineyards in Mourenx in the Bordeaux area.
10:35pm
Brendon Vella | 10:35pm
:32
Results of the intermediate sprint at Mönchengladbach, km 82.5:
1. Thomas Boudat, 20 points
2. Taylor Phinney, 17
3. Laurent Pichon, 15
4. Yoann Offredo, 13
At 2.10:
5. Alexander Kristoff, 11
6. Sonny Colbrelli, 10
7. Michael Matthews, 9
8. Arnaud Démare, 8
9 Peter Sagan, 7
10. Marcel Kittel, 6
11. André Greipel, 5
12. Mark Cavendish, 4
13. Ben Swift, 3
14. Rick Zabel, 2
15. Mike Teunissen, 1
10:33pm
Brendon Vella | 10:33pm
Gap is 2 minutes 30 with 113 kilometres to go.
10:32pm
Brendon Vella | 10:32pm
Geraint Thomas is the eighth British rider in the yellow jersey after Tom Simpson (1962), Chris Boardman (1994, 1997, 1998), Sean Yates (1994), David Millar (2000), Bradley Wiggins (2012), Chris Froome (2013, 2014, 2015) and Mark Cavendish (2016). Boardman and Millar also took the lead throughout an inaugural time trial.