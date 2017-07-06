2017 Tour de France: Stage 6 live race updates, blog

The sprinters will get another two chances to shoot for glory at the Tour de France and the first of those before the mountains hit hard as Stage 6 takes the peloton over 216 kilometres from Vesoul to Troyes. Join The Roar for live coverage from 9:40pm (AEST).
After Chris Froome slipped into yellow at the top of Planche Des Belles Filles on Stage 5, the attention turns back to the fast men on a stage that features only two Category 4 climbs.
With Fabio Aru riding away to win yesterday’s stage and take the King of the Mountains jersey, that means he will be holding onto that no matter what happens on the 216 kilometre trip.
Long stages have been a characteristic to start this year’s Tour, and this one is no different. With the temperatures soaring into the 30’s again today, albeit with the potential for crosswinds, it could be another slow day in the saddle.
Starting out in Vesoul, the Côte de Langres will be the first climb reached, coming after 69 kilometres. It’s nothing more than a leg burner – 1.3 kilometres at 6.9 per cent.
Interestingly, today’s stage is genuinely flat. Other flat stages have had plenty of rolling terrain that wasn’t categorised as climbs, and while there is still undulation on the profile, it’s not as pronounced as previous days.
The intermediate sprint on today’s stage comes after 135 kilometres – or with 81 to go in Colombey-les-deux-Eglises.
With Peter Sagan out of the race, these have taken on a much heavier role in deciding who will win the green jersey. For riders like Michael Matthews and Greg Van Avermaet who may survive during the hill stages to pick up points, intermediate sprints have become crucial.
The second Category 4 climb to Côte de la colline Sainte-Germaine will follow shortly afterwards before a pancake-flat 62 kilometres to the finish line.
The last kilometre itself is actually on a slight false flat, which will make the timing of a sprint absolutely pivotal to success. Go too early and you’re sure to be caught.
Marcel Kittel has looked brilliant so far in the race and will be out for another stage win, while Arnaud Demare won the last flat stage. With Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan out, it may open the door for Andre Greipel and other non-pure sprinters in the form of Alexander Kristoff and Matthews, who are outright leaders of their team at this point.
Sonny Colbrelli is another to watch today. He is a genuine fast finisher, but hasn’t had the lead out or form to contend so far.
Prediction
It’s hard to go past Kittel for another, but I’m going to. Greipel hasn’t sprinted brilliantly yet, but Lotto-Soudal are a professional outfit. I expect a day off sprinting might bring him into the picture for victory ahead of Kittel and Demare.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 6 from 9:40pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.
10:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:25pm | ! Report
Average speed is just a tick over 40 kilometres per hour, which leaves us slightly ahead of the slowest schedule. That of course, should pick up into the second half of the stage.
The slowest schedule lands at a 5:48pm finish time – that’s 1:48am (AEST).
10:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:24pm | ! Report
Just a reminder of the men in the breakaway.
Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Vegard Laengen (UAE) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe).
They hold 3:06 with 136km to go.
10:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:23pm | ! Report
Backaert, one of the men in the breakaway today in his debut Tour de France and already a second breakaway. He has been exceptional for the Wanty-Groupe team, who of course need to prove and show everyone why they were handed a wildcard entry.
10:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:22pm | ! Report
Looks like it’s getting a little overcast out on course at the moment. Still FDJ on the front of the bunch with support for Lotto and Quick Step.
10:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:18pm | ! Report
The gap has rolled back out to 3:15. The peloton again tasked with the battle of leaving the breakaway far enough away so they don’t catch them in the lead-up to the intermediate sprint. At 80km to go and the sprinters needing a recovery time, allowing a fresh move to get away could be a disaster at that point.
10:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:13pm | ! Report
The next obstacle is over 60 kilometres away – that’ll come in the form of the intermediate sprint, which is at 81km to go on the stage.
There will be plenty of points on offer with only three in the break.
10:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:12pm | ! Report
It’s Rudy Mollard on the front of the bunch for FDJ. He has done plenty of work in the last half an hour.
10:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:12pm | ! Report
The peloton now go over the top of the climb. The gap is just over 3 minutes with one of the FDJ riders on the front of the bunch.
10:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:10pm | ! Report
The peloton are now onto the climb, exactly 3 minutes behind.
10:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:09pm | ! Report
Well, absolutely no sprint at the top of the climb. It’s Quemeneur who rolls over in first place, picking up the point and the cash.
10:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:06pm | ! Report
The breakaway are coming onto the Côte de Langres, which is 1.3 kilometres in length with an average gradient of 6.3 per cent. It’s a little leg burner, but nothing more this far from the finish line on a flat day.
It will be interesting to see if the breakaway lose any cohesion and then, therefore more seconds to the peloton who continue to roll along.
10:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:04pm | ! Report
The gap is stable, but on a downward trajectory nonetheless. It dips under 3:10 as we head inside of 150 kilometres from the line.