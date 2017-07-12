2017 Tour de France: Stage 11 preview

Slovakia's Peter Sagan reacts after winning the 5th stage, a 222 km race from Bex to Cevio, Switzerland, at the 81st Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Cevio. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Stage 11 of the Tour de France marks the half way stage of the race, with the riders completing another transitional stage as they continue their journey to the Pyrennees.

The 203.5 kilometre journey from Eymet to Pau should therefore provide another opportunity for the sprinters to take the glory.

The stage is another fairly routine flat stage, similar to yesterday.

The intermediate sprint is with just under 80 kilometres of the stage left in the town of Aire-sur-i-Adour, which will be important for both Macel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who with the departure of both Peter Sagan and Arnaud Demare, look like the two riders who have a realistic chance of taking the points classification win.

The only other obstacle on the days route is the category four climb of the Cote A’Aire-sur-I’Adour, which starts immediately after the intermediate sprint point. The climb is simple, at only 4.2 per cent at 1.2 kilometres long.

The road continues to go uphill, but only gradually for the next 40 kilometres, before the road descends into the finish in the town of Pau.

The last five kilometres on the road are fairly simple until just outside the kilometre to go, when they turn 90 degree left as they head into town.

It is then a quick left, then right and then another gradual left hand curve which takes them into a straight 500 metre dash for the line.

The riders that will be vying for the stage win include Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Andre Griepel (Lotto Soudal), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo), Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Dylan Gronewegen (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Adrian Petit (Direct Energie), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) and Dan McLay (Fortuneo).