NSW lost Origin because of poor discipline

In the style of confused commentator Teddy Atlas following the Jeff Horn versus Manny Pacquiao fight, you will hear a lot of hysteria coming from NSW in the next few days.

They will be reaching for answers as to why the Blues lost this year’s State of Origin.

More Origin 3 coverage:

» GORE: Hang your heads in shame, NSW

» Liebke Ratings: State of Origin Game 3

» ELDRIDGE: Queensland own us, now and forever

»NSW Blues Player Ratings

» Queensland Maroons Player Ratings

» Game 3 match report: Maroons keep their dynasty alive

» Five talking points from Origin Game 3

» WATCH: Highlights from Origin Game 3

» How it happened: Re-live Game 3 with our live blog

How could a team that powerful on paper lose? They will be looking for scapegoats. Fall guys.

They would be advised to not waste their time.

There is an expert who hails from the state of NSW who can answer this question in a single sentence, Laurie Daley.

“You give that side plenty of ball and they hurt ya,” he said post-match.

Something you can always rely upon as a Queenslander is for NSW to be undisciplined. At 12-6, just when NSW had Queensland on the ropes, Wade Graham stripped the ball in a two-man tackle. Whistle blast. Penalty.

General Smith and Lieutenant Cronk spoke to the troops, they steadied the ship, and the momentum switched. Queensland went on to win the game.

Apparently in Origin you can now shield a fullback catching the ball, you can step over the ball instead of heeling with your foot, but when it comes to stripping the ball in a two-man tackle?

Andrew Johns nailed it, “You just can’t do that at Origin level.”

If there is one hard lesson for NSW this series it is one word… discipline.

However talented Wade Graham is, his undisciplined behaviour let Queensland off the hook and put enormous pressure on his own team. This was in both Games 1 and 2.

You see, Origin is a game of possession, it always has been. It is about wearing the opposition down in a game of attrition. When a team is having to defend and tackle while their legs are burning, they are being worn down.

And if you give the ball up, your opposition is going to punish you. They are going to fatigue you. And they are going to “hurt ya” on the scoreboard. Laurie Daley was dead right in his assessment.

Looking over the border, Queensland have zero tolerance for undisciplined behaviour. Players must respect the coach and the jersey, and it starts off the field.

Last year, six Queensland stars had to cop 12-month Origin bans for breaking curfew. Anthony Milford, Ben Hunt, Dylan Napa, Jarrod Wallace, Edrick Lee and Chris Grevsmuhl. They joined Valentin Holmes and Cameron Munster in the Queensland sin bin.

These Queensland players were men about it. They owned up, took the blame, copped the punishment, and learnt their lesson. And when some of them got the call-up this series, many played out of their skins with disciplined footy.

People who know about culture will tell you ‘where there is smoke, there is fire’. If a person is undisciplined in the little things, chances are they will be undisciplined in the big things.

If I was selection king for NSW, I would lay down the law to the NSW players. Enough of the rubbish. You want to play Origin, then start playing like brothers in arms and turn up for every tackle.

Start heeling the ball when playing the ball. Stop illegally stripping the ball in two-man tackles. If you show yourself to be a player who gives away silly penalties, get used to clubland.

But here’s a warning – NSW better sort this out quick. For the first time since the King Wally Lewis, Queensland have once again found a running five-eighth in Cameron Munster. The King is dead. Long live the King. King Cameron that is.

Continue to be undisciplined at your peril, NSW.