State of Origin 2017 Game 2 player ratings: Queensland Maroons

Right on time, Queensland have run out winners of the 2017 State of Origin series, defeating New South Wales 22-6 at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite a brief Blue flutter in the second half, Queensland never looked like losing, making fools of those who dared to dream of the shield going anywhere else than its rightful home.

Here are The Roar‘s Queensland player ratings.

1. Billy Slater: 9

In a perfect world, the Queensland selectors would be punished for overlooking Billy in Origin 1. But unless you hail from north of the Tweed, this is not a perfect world.

Billy Slater was predictably spectacular in Origin 3, catching every ball on the full and linking with his Melbourne teammates in attack.

2. Valentine Holmes: 8.5

Another case of egg on the face for Game 1 selectors, Holmes finished with three tries and could have had more. Excellent finishing from the Shark.

3. Will Chambers: 7

Wasn’t the best man in Maroon, but didn’t let anyone down. Like most of the Storm squad, can basically select himself in the side each year.

4. Michael Morgan: 7

Out of position and under pressure, Morgan performed in attack and defence. Holmes’ first try was pure MM.

5. Dane Gagai: 8

Continues to be the best man in maroon who isn’t otherwise in purple. The future Rabbitoh was excellent for the Maroons, certainly the man of the series.

6. Cameron Munster: 8

Apparently being on debut doesn’t matter when you turn up to Queensland camp in your Melbourne Storm undies. Looks like a Maroon mainstay.

7. Cooper Cronk: 8.5

There were doubts about how Cronk would perform without Thurston next to him, but again he was perfect. An excellent kicking game and a superb effort in defence. Reckon Queensland will pick him next year even if he doesn’t have a club?

8. Dylan Napa: 7

Napa was great in Game 2, and backed that up again. What is it about red heads in Maroon?

9. Cameron Smith: 8.5

Too old. Too slow. Past it. The NSW media’s predictions of Smith’s demise have come a tad premature.

10. Jarrod Wallace: 7

Gave some great runs from the engine room. Another Maroon that could be in for a long career.

11. Gavin Cooper: 7.5

There were some who suggested Cooper only looks good outside JT. They would be wrong.

12. Matt Gillet: 7

The widest man on the field, Mach 3 sliced down the Blues as he’s been known to do.

13. Josh McGuire: 7

The NSW Blues were hoping for an excellent performance from Josh with the tattoos. Too bad it was the wrong one.

14. Ben Hunt: 4

Did what he was asked to do, but even I could’ve come on with ten minutes to go for the Maroons. Good thing it didn’t go to golden point.

15. Josh Papalii: 6

Big. Strong. Tough. Papalii doesn’t even need Paul Gallen out there to fire him up these days.

16. Coen Hess: 6

Solid game from the giant Cowboy.

17. Tim Glasby: 5.5

Oh how the Sydney media were wrong about Glasby. Played well early, wasn’t needed later.

Johnathan Thurston: 7.5

Didn’t play, but his bearded presence in the coaches’ box melted my stony Blue heart. Queensland, and Origin as a whole, will miss Thurston – Cam Smith’s best ever for the Maroons.