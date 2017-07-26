Past the post: Flemington and Doomben Blackbookers

Racing returned to Headquarters on Saturday and we could have seen a potential Oaks candidate in Anchor Bid. While at Doomben, I may have found one at value for next time.

Flemington

Follow

Dollar For Dollar – I want to be forgiving. Led into the breeze and was restrained something fierce by Currie. Probably should have let him do his own thing. That is when he races best.

Ruby Sea – Was hoping there would be speed but no, the map proved correct. No speed at all and she was set a task. Did well under the circumstances.

Kilimanjaro – All I’ll say is that second up first Oz prep, Almand was over five lengths from Killarney Kid. Kilimanjaro was only two lengths off.

Forget

Sea The Sparkle – Not sure she is a Saturday class horse at this stage. Looked to have every chance from Allen but she just showed no dash unlike first up. Maybe back to the midweeks.

Kens Dream – Tries hard, but 1400m is a no no, and for punters, that is another defeat at single figures when fancied. Can’t be trusted.

Ruettiger – He probably needs cover, but the run was still awful after a relatively soft trip on speed. Like Kens Dream, he’s a nightmare to trust and can he be followed with confidence? Nah.

Ashlor – Good sample to suggest he is not a straight track horse and he proved it once again here. Back around a bend please.

Doomben

Follow

Brando – I reckon this bloke can win at odds soon. Looked to travel well in the run here and was looking to build momentum and threaten but just had no luck in the straight. Follow him.

Umberto – Horrible watch if you backed him. He was bolting and about to burst through but got stopped in his tracks.

Charlie Boy – Good first run for the new stable. 100m out he looked the winner but just ran out of puff. Follow him with confidence.

Cornrow – He’s been knocking on the door to win, and he did it here, and in style. He is a confidence horse and now he has got one, he can win another.

Real Classic – Convinced he is a good horse, but his beginnings are just awful and he gives himself no chance, like he did again here. He can win one of these races.

Forget

South Of France – He’s not a city horse. Not at this stage of his career anyway. Very plain effort from a horse with promise.

Flamboyer – Spelling paddock might be in order for this horse. Just raced like he was tired and was one of the first horses beat.

Shipwrecked – What to do with this horse. He’s heading down the Madiba path. If you don’t know what I mean, check the replay of the first at Toowoomba.