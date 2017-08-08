Past the Post: Randwick and Doomben blackbookers

The top class racing was somewhat there at Randwick with Kris Lees dominating the Missile Stakes, while a true Doomben, leaders were advantaged, but there were still some tidy efforts. Here are the blackbookers.

Randwick

Follow

Miss Dubois- Big, big tick for mine. Second up, 1400-1800m and the only thing that beat it was a hard fit mare. Excellent to the line and through it, she can win plenty of races this prep.

Dane Thunder- Market said he’d run a beauty, but he was beaten 500m out. Pulled up lame, so there were excuses.

Care To Think- Most knew pre race he was better than Highway grade hence why he started so short, but gee it was still very impressive. Rounded them up like a good horse. Keen to see where he goes.

Admiral Jello- Big tick for this boy. Just lacked the turn of foot, but he was excellent late. Up in trip, he can win plenty of races.

Harpers Choice- The Kris Lees pair were obvious from the Missile but I didn’t mind this horse and his return. Really good late and looks to have come back in super order.

Forget

Addictive Nature/Brave Song- They were both supported throughout the week for the Golden Rose. Have to laugh at that. Nice types, but not up to that class at all. Both were disappointing here. Brave Song also pulled up with a wound.

Labdien- Pulled up lame, but she is such a hard mare to trust. Surprised there were some who liked her.

Sonic Swish- A talented bludger can best sum this horse up. He’s a Saturday horse on talent. He just doesn’t put in.

Global Gentl- Market said he’d run well, but he was pretty poor here I felt given the upside he had and the support from punters. Pulled up well post race, so yep, disappointing.

Doomben

Follow

Real Princess- I want to be forgiving. Had to make her run from last at the same time that the leaders sprinted. Her effort was good under the circumstances.

Lascar- Not the greatest of rides for this well backed runner. Three wide throughout. Just put the pen through it.

Explosive One- For a mare better suited at 2000m+, I thought her effort in a sit/sprint was very good. Matty Dunn has her ticking over nicely.

Brocson/Rogali- Brocson was unlucky not to finish closer in the straight, diving and weaving through. Rogali was just a total forgive. Never really clear and went around like a barrier trial.

Mishani Sleuth- Be forgiving. Tempo was slow and he took a bit to get going. Last 100m was excellent but winner just had it too easy.

Tumbler- Swap the barriers, swap the results. That’s the only thing that beat her. She can go to Sydney for sure and measure up in black type.

Forget

Loving Home- Sick of him. Could not have been ridden better by Byrne. Looked the winner on the turn but he paddled late. No more for me.

Beaten riders in R3- This was embarrassing to watch for those behind Byrne on El Campeador. First 1000m in a tick over 64, nothing was going to run it down.

Star Reflection- You’d have to say she was very disappointing. Had the perfect sit off the pace, looked to win but just didn’t finish off at all. Where to now.