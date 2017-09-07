The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Finals week one

We’ve waited (more than) long enough. Finals are here, and there are some super intriguing matchups in the first week.

I’ll be previewing every final on the morning of the match right here on The Roar, but here’s the short version of what I reckon is on the way.

GWS can upset Adelaide on Thursday night. It won’t be the end of the Crows’ premiership aspirations though, and might even be better for them.

Geelong have defeated Richmond thirteen times in a row since the Tigers last beat the Cats. It’ll be fourteen on Friday night.

Essendon are arguably the scariest team Sydney could face, since they got within a point of them not that long ago – but the Swans are men on a mission and will get the job done.

Port Adelaide at home will be too good for a West Coast side that is fortunate – and probably still a bit surprised – to be here.

But why stop at this week? I’m going to think a bit ahead here and put down my entire finals bracket, which surely will tempt faith enough for the footy gods to ruin it tonight at the first pass.

Adelaide defeated by GWS.

Geelong defeat Richmond.

Sydney defeat Essendon.

Port Adelaide defeat West Coast.

Adelaide defeat Port Adelaide.

Sydney defeat Richmond.

Geelong defeated by Adelaide.

GWS defeated by Sydney.

Sydney defeat Adelaide in the grand final.

It’ll be one wild ride of a finals series if all that comes off!

Cameron Rose

Adelaide, Richmond, Sydney, Port Adelaide

It’s just too hard to tip against Adelaide to open the finals, especially at home, and with the Crows having a 2-0 record over GWS under Don Pyke. Adelaide will out-pressure the Giants across the ground, and have too many scoring options going forward.

Richmond and Geelong both go into their final with momentum, the Tigers having won six of seven, and the Cats off three wins in a row including over Richmond and GWS.

Geelong had a decisive home ground advantage in their Round 21 clash, both dimensions of the arena and through the “noise of affirmation”.

The bigger ground should suit the faster Tigers, and any wet weather won’t harm their chances either. Richmond to win a tight one.

Sydney should have the easiest task of all the favourites, though Essendon can win if they do a lot of things right. The Swans run won’t be over just yet.

West Coast hold an imposing Adelaide Oval record, and certainly won’t fear Port, but the Power have won four of their last five, and should win without too much trouble.

Finals week 1 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd ADE vs GWS GWS TBC GWS ADE ? GEE vs RIC GEE TBC GEE RIC ? SYD vs ESS SYD TBC SYD SYD ? PA vs WCE PA TBC PA PA ? Last week 5 6 5 6 6 Total 116 117 123 126 123