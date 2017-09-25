2017 Brownlow Medal total votes and most votes club-by-club

Dustin Martin won the 2017 Brownlow Medal with a record 36 votes. Here you can see which player had the most votes club-by-club, and the total votes awarded to each club.

Adelaide Crows

Most votes: Rory Sloane (20)

Total club votes: 88

Brisbane Lions

Most votes: Dayne Beams (17)

Total club votes: 47

Carlton Blues

Most votes: Bryce Gibbs (11)

Total club votes: 53

Collingwood Magpies

Most votes: Scott Pendlebury (15)

Total club votes: 72

Essendon Bombers

Most votes: Zach Merrett (15)

Total club votes: 71

Fremantle Dockers

Most votes: Nat Fyfe (15)

Total club votes: 57

Geelong Cats

Most votes: Patrick Dangerfield (33)

Total club votes: 80

Gold Coast Suns

Most votes: Gary Ablett (14)

Total club votes: 47

GWS Giants

Most votes: Josh Kelly (21)

Total club votes: 81

Hawthorn Hawks

Most votes: Tom Mitchell (25)

Total club votes: 61

Melbourne Demons

Most votes: Clayton Oliver (12)

Total club votes: 68

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Most votes: Ben Brown (14)

Total club votes: 40

Port Adelaide Power

Most votes: Ollie Wines (18)

Total club votes: 84

Richmond Tigers

Most votes: Dustin Martin (36)

Total club votes: 80

St Kilda Saints

Most votes: Seb Ross (14)

Total club votes: 57

Sydney Swans

Most votes: Josh P Kennedy (23)

Total club votes: 88

West Coast Eagles

Most votes: Josh J Kennedy (13)

Total club votes: 63

Western Bulldogs

Most votes: Marcus Bontempelli (51)

Total club votes: 51