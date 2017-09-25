2017 Brownlow Medal total votes and most votes club-by-club

Dustin Martin won the 2017 Brownlow Medal with a record 36 votes. Here you can see which player had the most votes club-by-club, and the total votes awarded to each club.
Adelaide Crows
Most votes: Rory Sloane (20)
Total club votes: 88
Brisbane Lions
Most votes: Dayne Beams (17)
Total club votes: 47
Carlton Blues
Most votes: Bryce Gibbs (11)
Total club votes: 53
Collingwood Magpies
Most votes: Scott Pendlebury (15)
Total club votes: 72
Essendon Bombers
Most votes: Zach Merrett (15)
Total club votes: 71
Fremantle Dockers
Most votes: Nat Fyfe (15)
Total club votes: 57
Geelong Cats
Most votes: Patrick Dangerfield (33)
Total club votes: 80
Gold Coast Suns
Most votes: Gary Ablett (14)
Total club votes: 47
GWS Giants
Most votes: Josh Kelly (21)
Total club votes: 81
Hawthorn Hawks
Most votes: Tom Mitchell (25)
Total club votes: 61
Melbourne Demons
Most votes: Clayton Oliver (12)
Total club votes: 68
North Melbourne Kangaroos
Most votes: Ben Brown (14)
Total club votes: 40
Port Adelaide Power
Most votes: Ollie Wines (18)
Total club votes: 84
Richmond Tigers
Most votes: Dustin Martin (36)
Total club votes: 80
St Kilda Saints
Most votes: Seb Ross (14)
Total club votes: 57
Sydney Swans
Most votes: Josh P Kennedy (23)
Total club votes: 88
West Coast Eagles
Most votes: Josh J Kennedy (13)
Total club votes: 63
Western Bulldogs
Most votes: Marcus Bontempelli (51)
Total club votes: 51