 

2017 Brownlow Medal total votes and most votes club-by-club

    Dustin Martin won the 2017 Brownlow Medal with a record 36 votes. Here you can see which player had the most votes club-by-club, and the total votes awarded to each club.

    Adelaide Crows
    Most votes: Rory Sloane (20)
    Total club votes: 88

    Brisbane Lions
    Most votes: Dayne Beams (17)
    Total club votes: 47

    Carlton Blues
    Most votes: Bryce Gibbs (11)
    Total club votes: 53

    Collingwood Magpies
    Most votes: Scott Pendlebury (15)
    Total club votes: 72

    Essendon Bombers
    Most votes: Zach Merrett (15)
    Total club votes: 71

    Fremantle Dockers
    Most votes: Nat Fyfe (15)
    Total club votes: 57

    Geelong Cats
    Most votes: Patrick Dangerfield (33)
    Total club votes: 80

    Gold Coast Suns
    Most votes: Gary Ablett (14)
    Total club votes: 47

    GWS Giants
    Most votes: Josh Kelly (21)
    Total club votes: 81

    Hawthorn Hawks
    Most votes: Tom Mitchell (25)
    Total club votes: 61

    Melbourne Demons
    Most votes: Clayton Oliver (12)
    Total club votes: 68

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    Most votes: Ben Brown (14)
    Total club votes: 40

    Port Adelaide Power
    Most votes: Ollie Wines (18)
    Total club votes: 84

    Richmond Tigers
    Most votes: Dustin Martin (36)
    Total club votes: 80

    St Kilda Saints
    Most votes: Seb Ross (14)
    Total club votes: 57

    Sydney Swans
    Most votes: Josh P Kennedy (23)
    Total club votes: 88

    West Coast Eagles
    Most votes: Josh J Kennedy (13)
    Total club votes: 63

    Western Bulldogs
    Most votes: Marcus Bontempelli (51)
    Total club votes: 51

