Gift of the Gabba: Aussies go up 1-0 in the Ashes

Australia has taken a 1-0 lead in the 2017-18 Ashes series and maintained its longstanding unbeaten run in Brisbane with a ten-wicket victory over England.
The Test began with a good omen on Thursday as Mitchell Starc took an early wicket, removing Alastair Cook for two, before a strong partnership between Mark Stoneman (53) and James Vince (83) took England out to 2/127.
Dawid Malan (58) and Moeen Ali (38) offered something later in the order, but once they fell the English tail was cleaned up without too much fuss and the visitors kept to a manageable, if not ideal, total of 302.
Australia looked at serious risk of botching their chance to keep pace with the Poms when, after less than 25 overs, they had lost the wickets of Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, David Warner and Peter Handscomb for just 79 runs.
Enter the skipper Steve Smith, cool as a cucumber, the steadying influence Australia needed. By the time Australia’s first innings was done he had spent a gruelling eight and a half hours at the crease, facing 326 balls and grinding out 141 unbeaten runs, an Ashes century to would make Tom Liberatore proud.
However significant credit must be given to the much-maligned Shaun Marsh and also Pat Cummins, who both came in to play second banana to Smith and did so well, providing him a partner with which to make a game-defining stand. Marsh made 51 after his eighth recall to the Test team, and Cummins 42.
There was an immense sense of relief on the third day when Australia overtook England’s total and ultimately finished the innings with a lead of 26 runs, a position that had looked a world away before Smith’s heroics.
That said, the match was still very much in the balance as England went in for their second innings, but a masterful effort from Australia’s bowling attack saw the English all out for 195, leaving Australia with a target of just 170 to reach.
Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon tore through the top order, splitting England’s first six wickets with three apiece before Mitchell Starc cleaned up the tail, taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad in the space of sixteen balls. Cummins felled Jake Ball to end England’s innings.
This left Australia with plenty of time to bat on the fourth day and Bancroft and Warner came in full of confidence.
Bancroft ground his way out to a maiden half-century in his debut Test, and Warner put in a typically aggressive knock to put Australia within 56 runs of victory with all their wickets still in hand at dawn on the fifth day.
The pair then continued on their way on the fifth day, with an edge from Bancroft off the bowling of Jake Ball the only scare of the innings as the hosts cruised to a ten-wicket victory, and seemingly only the lack of a great enough total to chase preventing either from notching a century.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:11pm
League Man said | November 27th 2017 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
This Series needs Ben Stokes
ASAP
or will be a total Snore Fest
November 27th 2017 @ 12:31pm
Jake said | November 27th 2017 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
The Butcher of Bristol doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near an Ashes series. Neither does little Jonny Bairstow for that matter. They are the poster boys for Brexit England – unintelligent and violent
November 27th 2017 @ 2:12pm
League Man said | November 27th 2017 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
Umm David Warner punch up with Joe Root ??
November 27th 2017 @ 5:20pm
jamesb said | November 27th 2017 @ 5:20pm | ! Report
Warner got suspended for the first two tests of the 2013 series.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:14pm
Paul D said | November 27th 2017 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Shades of the 90-91 ashes test at the Gabba. Some low scores and difficult batting conditions before the openers come out for the 4th innings and make batting look very easy.
Not much to say except England’s bowling attack looks toothless, and I agree – without Stokes, England have got no chance at all. Ball is way short of test quality.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:14pm
Rellum said | November 27th 2017 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
England are in trouble if Ali has any sort of serious injured, I am guessing he doesn’t, and Bairstow gets suspended. It is getting like one of those tours where everything goes wrong for them.
Australia didn’t play that well and we run over the top of them after a good start. They really do need to do well in Adelaide.
November 27th 2017 @ 1:38pm
jameswm said | November 27th 2017 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
Imagine -0 no Stokes, Bairstow or Ali. Imagine if you had asked England how they would go without those 3 a couple of months ago.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:23pm
Pedro the Maroon said | November 27th 2017 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
Bancroft hogged the strike and now will not get that OLED tv at the wholesale price.
And the world stops to wonder if this is a new circumspect Davey Warner after he refused to slog his way to a ton. Happy with a team win instead of personal glory. Who is this man?
November 27th 2017 @ 1:56pm
Rellum said | November 27th 2017 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
I can’t believe Clarke was advocating for Bancroft to block so Warner could go for personal glory. Since when is that the Aussie way of playing.
November 27th 2017 @ 2:04pm
Paul D said | November 27th 2017 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
Clarke probably remembers Ponting and Hayden giving him a red carpet ton back in 2005 when he was starting out and thinks that’s how it supposed to work
http://www.espncricinfo.com/series/8531/scorecard/65661/Australia-vs-Pakistan-5th-Match
November 27th 2017 @ 4:37pm
qwetzen said | November 27th 2017 @ 4:37pm | ! Report
“Since when is that the Aussie way of playing.”
It’s not. It’s the NSW way.
And it was the babbling Slater who started it. “Bancroft should just block every ball.”, he blathered. “Davey deserves it!”. No explanation as to why he deserved it was given, and I can’t think of one.
November 27th 2017 @ 4:46pm
JoM said | November 27th 2017 @ 4:46pm | ! Report
Because today is 3 years since Phil Hughes death. That’s what they were talking about and Warner was very conscious of it today.
November 27th 2017 @ 11:33pm
Rellum said | November 27th 2017 @ 11:33pm | ! Report
David Warner did not seem remotely interested in personal achievements and was focused on winning. I don’t see how manufacturing a century to Warner honors Phil Hughes anyway and I did not get the impression that was Clarke’s thinking, but if it was that is fine. Playing with dignity and honor would do it more to pay respects to Phil Hughes and I am glad the guys batting did so.
November 27th 2017 @ 2:06pm
Hector Stubbs said | November 27th 2017 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
Bancroft’s average of 87 is third highest so far for Australia.
His strike rate is better than Joe Root’s so why all the whinging?
November 27th 2017 @ 9:59pm
bigbaz said | November 27th 2017 @ 9:59pm | ! Report
Haha, everyone going on about SS and here is young Bandycoot running around with an 87 average , time to retire.