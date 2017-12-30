A day in the life of the Barmy Army

When a supporter base like no other lands on foreign soil, they disrupt an entire nation and make their presence felt.

Seen as pesterers from afar, the Barmy Army are an iconic entity – one signifying the great Ashes rivalry.

But after spending time with these fascinating fans, it’s hard to hold anything other than admiration for the most loyal group of supporters on the globe.

They’re viewed on television and heard at the ground, but nothing does justice to the vibe experienced while trapped amongst these boisterous Poms.

Despite the series being a bust, those decked out in red and white showed up to the MCG in a mass of numbers to create an almighty rumpus at the Boxing Day Test.

“We support through thick and thin … and epitomise the true supporter,” Chris Millard, Operations Director of the Barmy Army, told me.

“We are the only sports travelling fans in the world that go everywhere,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if its Bangladesh or Bondi Beach, we’ll be there supporting the boys and giving it 100 per cent.”

And that they do.

After downing an early beverage and settling in their seats, the Barmy Army rises for the first ball of the day, clapping as one and showing their support on behalf of an entire nation.

With the crowd mounting, and a foundation being set for the latter part of the afternoon, the smallest of incidents can set the stadium alight.

Police and security circle the bays, monitoring every move and set to pounce on anything out of place.

So, when a barefooted man was told to put his shoes on, the cheeky Barmy Army reacted accordingly. They took a stand, simultaneously removing their shoes and waving them in the air.

Security told a guy to put his shoes on… So this happened 😂 pic.twitter.com/OTBvaFRAX6 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 26, 2017

These quirky antics are a regular occurrence, creating plenty of moments to savour.

As the players depart the arena for the luncheon break, some members of the Barmy Army also take an opportunity to vacate.

With the MCG’s food and drink prices notably large, many of the Army descend to the local pub to conquer their thirst, and line their stomachs ahead of a big afternoon.

“The lunchtime HQ is notoriously within a 10-minute walk of the ground,” Millard said.

“It’s somewhere where everyone can get a full strength beer and a decent meal, which you can’t get inside the ground.”

The Precinct Hotel, a pub in Richmond, had the cricket planted across all walls.

While a room full of English people delve into their meals, the middle session of play gets underway.

Despite hundreds of mouths quickly scoffing plates of food, the volume inside the pub is equivalent to that of the ‘G.

Shouts of “howzat” ring around the venue following any ball that strikes the pads, as the fans coincide with one another.

“We tend to miss 10 overs after lunchtime because we’re in the pub, but then you go in for the afternoon and everyone’s having a good time, having a few beers and then we’re in full swing,” Millard said.

The Poms venture back to the MCG, taking their seats for the long haul and preparing to stamp their authority on the contest.

With oversized flags dangling from balustrades, the Barmy Army has truly taken over the stadium.

Flexing their muscles and rubbing salt into the Australian fans wounds, they now operate from Bay 13, formerly home to the Aussie fanatics.

But while the rivalry is evident between the two supporter crews, the Poms embrace the Aussie culture – dancing, singing and joining in the Mexican Wave.

“We like to have a good sing along with the Aussies,” Millard said.

“We feel the Australian fans respect us and we respect them.

“But we have the British wit so we can be funny with songs and we can create songs that may be a little bit better than ‘Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi’.”

On top of bickering with fellow fans, the Barmy Army have become known for their tormenting of opposition players.

“We always tend to be the loudest and the proudest, but it’s just making sure we’ve got that kind of banter level… and never overstep the mark,” Millard said.

He acknowledged they were missing the targetable Mitchell Johnson this summer, attempting to hassle the Australian skipper instead, but to no prevail.

“You can’t get into Steve Smith because he just goes on to make more and more runs.”

But despite his dominant performances of late, they sure enjoyed waving goodbye to the captain after being dismissed by debutant Tom Curran on Day 2.

In a series which has posed challenges galore for the Poms, they have remained optimistic in the darkest of stages – one of the most valuable qualities for the one-eyed cheer squad.

Fashioning outrageous costumes, the variety of characters unite to create an atmosphere lacked when Australia face any other nation in the world.

Nothing can deter the Barmy Army, not even the blazing Melbourne sun.

Wide brim hats, layers of sunscreen and constant hydration are a must.

“We’ve got to make sure we drink a lot of water, and beer, so we mix it up quite nicely,” Millard said.

But as the beers go down, the decibels go up, creating echoing noise and sending vibrations through the seats in neighbouring bays.

The Great Southern Stand is rocked by every chant they make, with an electric atmosphere lifting you from your seat.

As the final ball of the day’s play is bowled, the singing doesn’t conclude. Still full of life, the Barmy Army hover at the back of their bay, stamping their feet and running a muck.

Eventually pouring out of Gate Six and continuing the charade, their focus shifts to the next adventure of the evening.

“Federation Square is our HQ [at night],” Millard said.

“We always have a place where we go afterwards and make a little bit of noise.”

Either drowning their sorrows or celebrating their triumphs, the partying carries long into the night.

Through the singing of cricket chants and heartfelt ballads, the joy is endless for these fans.

Sinking their final beers and calling stumps on their night, they prepare to do it all again – five days on the trot.

Devoted to their nation and the sport they love, the Barmy Army sacrifice their own lives back home to travel ‘down under’ and help lift the spirits of the England team.

“It’s a big commitment to anyone’s life to come out here, no matter what situation you’re in, away from work and your family,” Millard said.

“We’ve made a commitment in support of the team … but it’s always worth it.”

The challenges posed run deeper than missing the family Christmas, because those touring with their country must fund each trip they embark on.

“People will save up all year,” Millard said.

“They’ll work everyday of the year to pay for their trips… it can cost a lot of money.

“People need a big budget to do it, but when they do it, when they’re here… the party starts really.”

Travel, cricket and partying is a culture for these fans, and a lifestyle they have become accustomed to.

The Barmy Army’s sheer dedication is something to behold, and their unique presence considerably enhances the atmosphere of Test cricket.