Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Sunlight bolted up and the good thing of the day, Runway Ready, got the win too, it was a pretty good afternoon last Saturday all things considered. I’m confident there are winners to be found this Saturday, too.

Bet 1: win – Randwick Race 1, number three: General Harmony

This is probably one of the weaker Highways I’ve seen, but I’m confident that this horse can get the win. General Harmony had been racing well at the provincials at Newcastle, but a lovely drop in grade when going to Scone got his confidence back up with a dominant win over the mile. That was his first run at the trip, and he passed with flying colours. He can repeat the dose.

Bet 2: win – Gawler Race 1, number one: Go The Journey

Black figures will do me fine because I think he is one of the good things of the day. He resumed without a trial in the Christmas Handicap on Boxing Day at Morphettville but he ran a ripper and was only gunned down late by Casino Wizard, one of the better sprinters in South Australia. That surely reads well for this, particularly as he’s a two-second-up winner.

Bet 3: each-way – Gawler Race 6, number ten: Constructor

He’ll be around $31-plus but I reckon he’s worth a 1×3 play. I was keen on him when racing over the 1700 metres here in a maiden last time out, and with some help from a lovely ride from in-form hoop Sairyn Fawke he shoved into the clear at the right time and really attacked the line with purpose to get the win. He races as if he’ll eat up a longer trip, so I’m keen to see what he does here

Bet 4: each-way – Flemington Race 4, number four: Tagreeda

This is a really good price for a promising type. She’s an above average filly for the Mick Price team who resumed with an encouraging second to Missile Boom at Cranbourne before racing at Sandown last Wednesday, where I thought Olly gave her an absolute peach. Once she got clear air she sprinted and won with authority. Flemington 1400 metres looks perfect.

Bet 5: win – Ascot Race 5, number one: River Dance

This is the best bet on the card in Western Australia. Tony Scally trains this gelding who two back ran a ripping second in the Provincial Final here behind Niccatrice before being freshened up. He was then given an almost four-week break to freshen up and raced on his home track at Geraldton, where he looked a good thing on paper and won like it despite nearly running his race behind the barriers. If his manners are in check, I think he wins.