Tennis slam their golfing cousins in prize money

We are nearing the pointy end of the 106th Australian tennis Open, where the men and women singles champions will each bank $AUD4 million.

The losing finalists will take home $2 million each, the losing semi-finalists $880,000, and the losing quarter-finalists $440,000.

Even the first-round losers pocket $60,000.

So how does this compare with the other three Slams in Australian dollars?

There have been 121 French Opens, where last year the two singles champions won $3.22 million each. The runners-up each earned $1.55 million, the losing semi-finalists $967,135, the losing quarter-finalists $536,699. First-round losers walked away $53,699 richer.

At the home of tennis, where there have been 131 Wimbledon Championships, last year the two singles champions earned $3.85 million each. The losing finalists took $1.95 million, the losing semi-finalists $962,607. the losing quarter-finalists $481,303. First-round losers received $61,254.

There have been 137 US Opens, the last Slam of the year, where the two singles champions bank $4.63 million apiece. The losing finalists got $2.28 million, the losing semi-finalists $1.15 million, the losing quarter-finalists $585,325. First-round losers took $62,621.

All Slams are of two-week duration, and vastly better paid than four-day golfing majors.

There have been 82 US Masters, where last year’s champion won $2.47 million, and the coveted green jacket. Second banked $1,49 million, third $937,000.

At the 118th US Open, the champion received $2.7 million, second $1.63 million, and third $854,000.

The Open is the oldest tournament of the eight. Last year was the 146th, with the champion taking home $2.31 million, second $1.34 million, and third $856,504.

And there have been 99 PGA Championships, where last year the champion won $2.37 million, second $1.42 million, and third $894,000.

While there’s a disparity among the slams and majors, golf has more better-paid tournaments on the circuit than tennis. So there’s not much difference in career-best prize money.

Roger Federer tops the male tennis players with $112 million won, from Novak Djokovic’s $110 million, and Rafael Nadal’s $95 million.

Tiger Woods, who makes a comeback to the USPGA tour this week, tops the golfers with $110 million, from Phil Mickelson’s $85 million, and Vijay Singh’s $71 million.

Serena Williams is way ahead of the women tennis players, with $84 million, from sister Venus’ $40 million, and Maria Sharapova’s $37 million.

The women golfers are way behind, with Annika Sorenstam showing the way with $23 million, from Karrie Webb’s $21 million, and Christie Kerr’s $19 million.

But whichever way you look at it, both sports are very well paid, and will only get better every year. Because they deserve it.