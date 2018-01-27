Morphettville Parks January 27 quaddie preview

Jockey Joao Moreira (L) takes off from the barrier on Regal Monarch before falling in the near the hme straight in race 4 the Ronald McDonald House Charities Plate during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 7, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

The Parks track at Morphettville is where Adelaide racing takes place this Saturday, keeping in the meeting has been brought forward due to the heat.

The weather is fine, the track is good (4) and the rail is in the true position for the entire circuit. The quaddie legs are races 5-8.

Race Five: Medallion Homes Maiden Plate 1000m

Potentially a pretty simple quaddie and I think it starts off that way via Institution, who I am happy to go one out with. Heavily backed last time out at Gawler but just found Scarecrow too brilliant.

That horse looks a good thing in the opener, so by the time this race goes, you’ll know the strength of the form. I’m tipping it will be very strong.

Numbers: 2

Race Six: Holdfast Insurance Handicap (90) 1000m

Olivier looks a good thing also to my eye. Recent efforts in strong Melbourne sprint races have been solid without winning. He finds a lovely race here, draws well, Coffey on, excels at 1000m.

I think only bad luck gets him beat. If you wanted cover, throw in Heart Of A Lion and Irish Mint, but I’ll be one out with Olivier. $2.50 to win also…should be odds on.

Numbers: 3

Race Seven: Lloyd Cromwell Handicap (82) 1400m

Lord Topper is racing so well at the moment for Travis Doudle and see no reason why he can’t run well again. Hazy Lane is flying for Richard Jolly and gets the claim for Victor Wong.

Galaxy Gazer has been teasing to win for a while now but does draw barrier one and gets Lindop back on. Lieder was an eye catcher first up and has a strong second up record. I’ll be with those four and leaving out both well backed runners Unbreakable and Game Of War.

Numbers: 2-4-5-6

Race Eight: The Junction Handicap (64) 1400m

I like Silent Warrior. On top for me but current price is rock bottom. He’s in the quaddie for sure though. As is Groove With Me, who should get a lovey time of it on speed despite drawing wide.

Former Hong Kong galloper Cronauer scored a fab first up at Naracoorte and comes straight to town with stable rider on. Simpatico is a Murray Bridge specialist but overall, this isn’t a strong race, he’s hard fit, in form and draws a decent marble. Winner should come from that four.

Numbers: 1-2-3-4

$50 will get you 312.50 per cent if successful.