Quaddie preview: 27 January at Caulfield and Rosehill

Both Caulfield and Rosehill in Melbourne and Sydney are serving up strong cards for a big day of racing this Saturday.

Caulfield

A strong card of racing has been assembled for Caulfield this Saturday, where we will see the previews for the Blue Diamond as well as the John Dillon Stakes run over 1400 metres. The weather is fine, the track is rated well at three and the rail is out six metres for the entire circuit.

The quaddie legs are races six to nine.

Race 6: Michael McMahon Plate (84) 1400 metres – numbers 1, 3, 4 and 7

Sharing does look the obvious choice. I was keen on her last time out at Flemington and she absolutely bolted in. I can only see upside with her. Diapason came through the same race and made up really good ground from the back. She has upside too and hopefully can sit closer in the run.

Overstep is a bludger, but she has jumped out well and her best form would see her go very close. I’m also including Mamzelle Tess off her last start win here.

Race 7: Ladbrokes Info Hub Handicap (78) 1400 metres – numbers 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8

Indian Thunder has been nominated/accepted/scratched a couple of times since his New Years Day run behind Wise Hero, and I think he finds a lovely race here. Onehundred Percent wasn’t entirely happy down the straight last week but his effort was sound. Back around a bend and 1400 metres are big ticks.

Kedleston has promised so much, and now his maiden is out of the way he can go on with it. I’m also including Barbecue and Necessary, both of which were good at their last respective starts.

Race 8: John Dillon Stakes 1400 metres – numbers 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10

I think the value lies with Royal Rapture. He is a noted fresh performer for the Darren Weir camp and has jumped out well. I can see him running a bold race at a decent price. Tshahitsi is the Winter Championship winner who was excellent when resuming. He has a stack of upside and 1400 metres is perfect for him.

Pure Pride needs everything to go right for her, but when it does, as we saw last prep during the spring, she can be explosive. I wouldn’t rule her out. I’m also putting in the fav Dollar For Dollar and Kingsguard.

Race 9: Ladbrokes Handicap 1700 metres – numbers 2, 4, 8 and 10

I’m looking at this race with Widgee Turf out. Jacquinot Bay is a beauty for the Hayes/Dabernig team. Yes, he was gifted the race last start at Flemington, but he was still dominant and ran the time. He can only run well.

Plot The Course has returned in great order for Michael Trotter. I liked his effort here last time out behind Widgee Turf. Sohool is low-flyer for Darren Weir and gets right down in the weights. Morton’s Fork is a bludger but he is clearly knocking on the door.

If successful, $50 will get you 12.50 per cent return.

Rosehill

Nine races will be run and won at Rosehill this Saturday, the track’s first meeting of 2018. The weather will be fine, the track is rated a four and the rail is in the true position for the entire circuit.

The quaddie legs are races six to nine.

Race 6: #theraces Handicap (80) 1350 metres – numbers 1, 4, 6, 8 and 11

She rises in grade but I’ve been impressed with the way Moss Trip has returned for Team Snowden. She had a dominant first-up win and I’m confident she can measure up here.

Witches was luckless last time out at Warwick Farm, but third up now she should be at peak fitness. Miss Ballantine can be hit and miss, but freshened up she can bounce back on her home track. Girl Sunday and The Pinnacle both are first up but have trialled well.

Race 7: Carrington Stakes 1400 metres – numbers 7 and 8

George Patton is the most interesting runner for the entire day and weekend. A former French horse now with Team Snowden after having a stint in Hong Kong, where he didn’t race – he trialled only a couple of times but had a heap of issues.

His trial at Randwick was outstanding and his French form reads so well. I think he’s a near good thing on form, but to be safe I’ll include Lanciato. I’ll be shocked if the winner comes outside that pair.

Race 8: ATC Owners Benefit Card Handicap (82) 1800 metres – numbers 5, 7, 9 and 10

I think Sir Barb is great value at around $15. His runs back this time in have been quite good and he is now getting out to a trip. Emperor’s Way is racing so well at the moment for Team Snowden and looks hard to beat off a dominant win at Randwick.

Nothing Box and Atlantic Fox are both going well for Chris Waller. They just need to improve that little bit to be a serious threat, but they could easily win.

Race 9: Tab.com.au Sprint (80) 1100 metres – numbers 1, 2, 4 and 10

If she is allowed to roll along on speed, Danish Lace will give a great sight. She has been great this prep and deserves a crack in town. Loverboy Charlie had no luck first up at Randwick. His form out of the race does look suspect, but he has upside and is on his home track.

Ziggy Willie is a bludger, but it’s a thin race, so he could easily improve at odds. Satirical Magic is flying low this prep and draws to get a soft run to offset the 61-kilogram impost.

If successful, $50 will get you 31.25 per cent return.