Behind the barriers: Five bets for Gosford/Orange (January 30)

There are two New South Wales racing programs on Tuesday, with an eight race card at Gosford to go with a seven event meeting at Orange.

Looks a couple of good betting cards so here is my take on both meetings.

Bet One- Win- Gosford Race Two Number 4 I Am Awesome

This progressive mare is going really well at the moment for Kris Lees, winning her last two starts, both at Taree over 1400m and 1600m respectively.

The last start win was huge given she was wide all the way on a day where on speed/rail was the spot to be yet she hit the front and kept going. Clearly harder here, but carries only 51.5kg and maps super.

Bet Two- Each Way- Gosford Race Eight Number 5 Stradance

I reckon this veteran mare is racing in near career best form. Really good effort two back at Newcastle behind Crafty Tycoon before a close up second over the 1350m at Wyong behind Klisstra.

Would have liked her at 1200m+, so 1100m is the query, but she’s hard fit, in form, draws well and she gets in really well at the weights after the claim.

Bet Three- Win- Orange Race One Number 1 Dexluther

Bjorn Baker trains this son of Written Tycoon and to my eye he’s wound up to win fresh. Given a searching trial last week at Rosehill when running a narrow second, spacing the rest, and they ran good time relative to the morning.

Should get a lovely run near the speed, and Greg Ryan does get on with the Baker horses very well.

Bet Four- Win- Orange Race Two Number 11 Zabeel’s Choice

Pretty confident she can get the job done here. Really liked her debut placing at Wyong before going to the Magic Millions Maiden at the Gold Coast where she was okay behind Problem Solver.

This is an epic drop back in depth for this daughter of Snitzel and really, all she has to do is hold that form and that’ll be good enough to beat these.

Bet Five- Each Way- Orange Race Seven Number 8 Cheeky Bella

She doesn’t have the greatest of winning strike rates, but in a pretty thin race, I think she can run a bold race fresh. Only won the two races, but one of those was at Orange and she has placed two from three fresh.

Other times she has resumed it has been over 1100m/1200m, so 1300m first up tells me there is intent to run well.