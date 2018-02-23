Moonee Valley February 23 Quaddie preview

Looks a really good card of racing at Moonee Valley on Friday night, with good depth right across the board for Typhoon Tracy Stakes night.

The quaddie legs look beauties so here is my suggested quaddie play, which is on races 5-8.

Leg One

I’m very interested in the return of Good Oh for Mick Kent. Stable has been going well recently with their resuming runners and this girl did show good promise when last in work. Miss Vesper has the runs on the board at the moment and gets Regan on, so she ticks the boxes.

Starvasive absolutely savaged the line last time out over the 955m in a leader dominated affair. Up to 1000m is ideal. Divertente only knows one way to run and gets the ideal draw with Zahra steering.

Leg Two

Vungers is bursting to win a race and I think he gets a great chance here. Tried hard last time out at Kyneton but no match for Imperator Augustus, who failed with excuses last Saturday. Marching On was a total forgive last start behind Midas Man, who ran well at Flemington, so the form reads well.

King Valour is gradually getting towards peak fitness and should get a lovely run on speed with the claim for Zac Spain. Divine Command is having his first crack beyond 1800m but is racing as if he’ll appreciate the 2040m.

Leg Three

I’m firmly in the camp of Seannie off her outstanding first up win. If she can progress from that and live up to her potential, she’ll take some beating. The obvious chance is Tulip. Kevin Hayes’ run was just fair to the eye but she has the runs on the board so I’ll forgive her.

Bella Martini is just a winner, and is proven at the track, so she ticks a few boxes. Platinum Angel was outstanding first up at Sandown, clocking fast splits late, and will be in it for sure. If you are looking for a bolter, include Lady Magnus. No luck last Friday night. If the breaks go her way, she can run a cheeky race.

Leg Four

Each way, I’ll be backing Believing. He has such an awful racing pattern but I can see really good speed engaged here and he should get every chance to ambush them. Haski can mix his form a bit but this time in, he seems to be racing much more consistently.

Freehearted is a deserved fav on form, but that wide gate…makes things tough. Poseidon’s Pool was outclassed first up behind Cliff’s Edge and can bounce back here while Booradly will love back to 1200m after racing over 1300m last time out and just failing to see it through on speed.

Leg One: 6, 8, 9, 10

Leg Two: 5, 6, 8, 11

Leg Three: 1, 2, 5, 12, 14

Leg Four: 2, 5, 8, 9, 10

$50 Investment= 12.50 per cent of the dividend if successful