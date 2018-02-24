Behind the barriers – five bets for Doomben/Morphettville Parks

While the focus is on Rosehill and Caulfield, there are a couple of strong cards lined up for Doomben and Morphettville Parks on Saturday, though Doomben is in doubt due to extreme rainfall.

Still, here are my five suggested bets across the two meetings.

Bet one – Win- Doomben Race Two Number 8 Stanley:

Already been well backed in from $7 to as short as $4, largely due to his liking for rain-affected ground, where he is two for two on soft tracks, having not faced heavy.

Two runs back, both over unsuitable trips, have been quite good I thought. Getting out to an ideal trip now, beautifully in at the weights and has upside.

Bet two – Win- Doomben Race Five Number 1 Snitz:

Best bet at Doomben and pretty confident he can get the job done, even on a heavy 10. Resumed a fortnight back over 1200m and was outstanding in winning, doing work on the run yet still finishing best to score.

Can only see the upside, he’s heading towards the Grafton heat of the Country Championships…should be winning.

Bet three – Each-Way- Morphettville Parks Race Three Number 5 Flying Casino:

He’s a bludger but to be fair, so are the rest of them. He has been racing okay in recent times but has this awful habit of hitting a flat spot around 1000m out and coming under pressure.

He needs to eradicate that, but given he is eight years old, I doubt it. But Stubby is back on now and this is a drop in depth from what he has been facing.

Bet four – Win- Morphettville Parks Race Four Number 8 Takemehomemister:

If he runs up to the trial, he wins. Tony McEvoy trains this son of Denman, who hasn’t raced since December when finishing down the track at Bendigo.

Trialled up sensationally to the eye here on January 29 and if he’s right to go, I think his class gets him home. But yard/market watch is advised given that trial was nearly a month ago.

Bet five – Win- Morphettville Parks Race Seven Number 8 Blue Tycoon:

Looks one of the better bets on the card at Parks. Young Kersley gave him an absolute peach of a ride last time out at the track/distance, parking off a hot speed before angling into clear air and finishing best to win impressively.

Bit more depth here, but gets good weight relief from that win and again maps to get a super run.