Spanish Grand Prix: Formula One live blog

Formula One returns to its heartland for the start of the much-anticipated European leg of the 2018 championship. Join The Roar for a live blog of the Spanish Grand Prix, starting from 11:10pm AEST.

The Spanish Grand Prix, as ever, marks the beginning of the European season and also the event at which the teams give a proper glimpse into where their cars are really at.

Upgrades are the talk of the town, with the likes of Red Bull and McLaren having made radical changes to their respective cars, whilst others have made improvements too.

The 4.6km Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya upon which the drivers have already completed countless laps of pre-season testing on, is a tricky one which offers little in the way of overtaking opportunities – though it is still possible.

66-laps will comprise the Spanish Grand Prix, with the 2008 race lap record of 1:21.670 set by Kimi Räikkönen in line to be beaten this year.

As per the four races in 2018, Barcelona should be no different in terms of tyre strategy playing its hand during the race. With the medium, soft and supersoft compounds on hand, there will be varying strategic options – with Mercedes AMG set to favour the mediums and Ferrari the supersofts.

Ferrari is the most winningest constructor in Barcelona, with 12-wins to its name. Though Sebastian Vettel’s personal tally of victories here isn’t a gleaming one, with just a sole triumph in 2011.

Lewis Hamilton is the reigning race winner and along with Räikkönen and home favourite Fernando Alonso; stand as the only multiple victors in Spain.

The reigning world champion will start from pole position, as Mercedes AMG locked out the front-row of the grid and snapped Ferrari’s streak of pole positions in 2018.

Ferrari themselves will have both cars on the second row, with Vettel leading Räikkönen off in third.

Both Red Bull cars occupy the third row and Max Verstappen will start ahead of his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, as the team seek to avoid a repeat of their disastrous outcome in Baku.

Home favourites in Alonso and Carlos Sainz will also be inside the top ten, as they seek to appease the Spanish crowd with a popular result. Whilst Alonso is a two-time winner here, Sainz boasts a best result of fourth.

Having been handed the surprise win last time out in Baku, can Hamilton make it back-to-back wins in 2018 and extend his championship lead? Can Ferrari or Red Bull respond?

Join me on The Roar from 11:10pm AEST to countdown to the start of the European Formula One season and for live blog coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix.