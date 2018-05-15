What if your NRL team was a car – part 2

With another round of rugby league drama behind us, here is part two of ‘What if your NRL team was a car’.

» See part 1 here

Gold Coast Titans: Volvo

While there are limited comparisons to on-field and on-road performance, both have had money issues behind the scenes.

Noth are still active today, but the question remains for how long.

Manly Sea Eagles: Lamborghini Egoista

While it is not uncommon for people of the Northern Beaches to be cruising around in luxury cars, this is not the only connection here.

Roughly translated, Egoista means selfish and while it may be a little harsh to label a player as selfish, Daly Cherry-Evans is taking up roughly 16 per cent of the Sea Eagles’ salary cap.

Whether or not Cherry-Evans or the Egoista are worth the amount people are willing to pay remains to be seen.

Melbourne Storm: Formula One

Melbourne are often referred to as a well-oiled machine, therefore, there is no other car that would fit this space. Much like Formula One racing, the Storm are constantly pushing the boundaries to perfect their art.

Likewise, both the Storm and F1 cars are the pinnacle in their fields.

Newcastle Knights: Soccer van

The Knights are everyone’s second team. While they haven’t had a lot of success lately, they have become a true underdog, and every Australian loves an underdog!

With Kayln Ponga and Connor Watson joining the team, Newcastle have become exciting to watch, and find themselves in the contest week in week out.