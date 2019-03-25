Rob Gronkowski retires from NFL

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement, ending one of the NFL’s most dominant and colourful careers.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games across nine seasons.

He added 81 post-season catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far,” Gronkowski wrote on social media.

“Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be.”

